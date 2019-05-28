Log in
ARCUS ASA

(ARCUS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 05/27 10:25:28 am
36.5 NOK   -2.67%
Norway's pension fund KLP bans investment in alcohol, gambling firms
RE
2018ARCUS ASA : quaterly earnings release
2018ARCUS : Financial calendar
AQ
Norway's pension fund KLP bans investment in alcohol, gambling firms

05/28/2019 | 01:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A women holds a cigarette in a cafe in Vienna

OSLO (Reuters) - KLP, Norway's largest pension fund, said on Tuesday it will no longer invest in gambling companies and alcohol makers, and recently sold stocks and bonds in such firms worth about $320 million.

The decision affects around 90 companies, which have been added to KLP's exclusion list alongside industries it previously divested from, including tobacco firms, certain weapons makers and those involved in the mining or usage of coal.

Explaining its decision, KLP said it did not want to make money from products that can harm people who are vulnerable to addictions, adding that there are better ways in which pension savings can make a sustainable contribution to society.

The company, which has around $80 billion in assets under management, also consulted customers and owners before taking this decision, it added.

Among the excluded companies were casino group Wynn Resorts, online gambling firm Betsson, spirits and beer maker Diageo and brewers such as Carlsberg and Heineken.

KLP will also continue to refrain from owning stocks and bonds of pornography companies, it added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)
ARCUS ASA -2.67% 36.5 Delayed Quote.-10.98%
BETSSON AB -0.82% 60.2 Delayed Quote.-17.53%
CARLSBERG A/S 0.54% 899.6 Delayed Quote.29.89%
DIAGEO 0.90% 3348.5 Delayed Quote.19.80%
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC -3.64% 10.58 Delayed Quote.-53.80%
HEINEKEN 0.20% 98.02 Delayed Quote.26.97%
WYNN RESORTS 0.30% 114.2 Delayed Quote.15.46%
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 2 796 M
EBIT 2019 335 M
Net income 2019 206 M
Debt 2019 547 M
Yield 2019 5,56%
P/E ratio 2019 12,02
P/E ratio 2020 10,26
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capitalization 2 483 M
Technical analysis trends ARCUS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 48,0  NOK
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Hamnes Group Chief Executive Officer
Michael Holm Johansen Chairman
Sigmund Laszlo Toth CFO, Group Director-Finance & IT
Eilif Due Director
Hanne Refsholt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCUS ASA-10.98%285
KWEICHOW MOUTAI48.98%159 947
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO., LTD.--.--%56 832
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JSC LTD.--.--%25 085
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO LTD--.--%15 328
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.61.20%7 088
