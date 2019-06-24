Arcus Biosciences : Appoints Global Immuno-Oncology Commercial Leader, Eric Hoefer as Chief Commercial Officer

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer therapies, today announced that Eric Hoefer has joined the Company as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Hoefer will oversee all aspects of the Company’s global commercial strategy and operations as the Company works to ensure that it most efficiently leverages the clinical and market development opportunities for its therapeutic candidates.

“Eric has extensive knowledge of the global clinical and commercial oncology treatment landscape. He will bring significant content expertise and leadership as Arcus advances its product candidates through clinical studies to potentially expand access broadly to all patients who may benefit from these therapies,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arcus. “His insights into identifying underserved patient populations and settings, market development opportunities and potential approaches to accelerate development programs will be invaluable as the company evolves towards later-stage clinical studies.”

“I am honored to join this highly regarded team of experts in both oncology and immunology,” commented Mr. Hoefer. “I look forward to building the capabilities to potentially accelerate how we’ll bring new options to patients with significant unmet medical needs.”

During the span of Mr. Hoefer’s 20-year career in biopharma, he has been instrumental to the development and commercialization of 15 new medicines, including Avastin®, Tarceva®, Tecentriq®, and Imfinzi®. His diverse experience spans global product strategy, global marketing, product development, and U.S. marketing and sales leadership. Mr. Hoefer was most recently at AstraZeneca, where he led Immuno-Oncology (IO) Global Marketing and launched Imfinzi as the first immuno-oncology medicine approved in the curative-intent lung cancer setting. Prior to joining AstraZeneca, Mr. Hoefer launched seven new medicines during an approximately 14-year tenure with Roche/Genentech. From 2015-2017, Mr. Hoefer co-led the creation of Roche’s Phase 1b/2 IO platform (MORPHEUS) to adaptively assess and accelerate novel combination approvals across seven tumor types. Also, during his tenure, Mr. Hoefer led the commercial development for late-stage GI oncology assets. Mr. Hoefer began his biopharma career in primary care and specialty care sales for GlaxoWellcome. In 2002, as a Congressional Health Policy Analyst for the Chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee, he was involved in developing the Medicare Modernization Act, including Part B reform and the Part D prescription drug benefit.

Mr. Hoefer received Master’s degrees in Business Administration and Public Policy from Duke University. In addition, Mr. Hoefer holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Molecular Biology and Economics from Duke University.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer therapies. Arcus has several programs targeting important oncology/immuno-oncology pathways, including a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, AB928, which is in a Phase 1/1b program to evaluate AB928 in combination with other agents in multiple tumor types, and an anti-PD-1 antibody, AB122, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial and is being tested in combination with Arcus’s other product candidates. Arcus’s other programs include AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial as monotherapy and in combination with AB122, and AB680, a small-molecule inhibitor of CD73, which is in a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study. Arcus has extensive in-house expertise in medicinal chemistry, oncology, immunology, biochemistry, pharmacology and structural biology. Utilizing these unique capabilities, Arcus has developed a robust and active early-stage discovery effort focused on small-molecule pipeline expansion. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including, but not limited to, the potential of our product candidates, clinical and market development opportunities, and potential to accelerate our development programs, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Arcus’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the inherent uncertainty associated with pharmaceutical product development and clinical trials, the emergence of adverse events or other undesirable side effects, delays in our clinical trials due to difficulties or delays in the regulatory process, enrolling subjects or manufacturing or supplying product for such clinical trials, disagreements with regulatory authorities regarding our clinical development plans and changes in the competitive landscape for our programs. Risks and uncertainties facing Arcus are described more fully in Arcus’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Arcus disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, supplement or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The Arcus name and logo are trademarks of Arcus. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

