Arcus Biosciences : Bob Goeltz to Join Arcus Biosciences as Chief Financial Officer

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that Bob Goeltz will join Arcus as Chief Financial Officer on August 1, 2020. Mr. Goeltz is a proven financial leader with substantial operational experience in both large and small cap biopharmaceutical company environments.

“Following the recent announcement of our 10-year collaboration with Gilead and successful $348 million financial offering, combined with our growing portfolio of programs, I am confident Bob will play an integral role in advancing Arcus through our next phase of growth towards commercialization and beyond,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arcus. “Bob’s experience in navigating the strategic and operational decisions necessary to transition the opportunities derived from an intense, deep and innovative R&D effort through the commercialization process to broadly benefit patients will be central to Arcus’s future success. With the potential to have three molecules in registrational studies in 2021, a prolific discovery team and a uniquely enabling and nascent alliance with Gilead, Bob joins Arcus at a seminal inflection point, with the opportunity to make Arcus’s vision of creating, developing and commercializing innovative and curative therapies for cancer a reality.”

“I had the opportunity to work closely with several of the current Arcus team members during my time at Amgen and Tularik,” said Mr. Goeltz. “It is an honor to join them and the outstanding team that they have assembled since the company’s inception in 2015 and contribute to its mission of delivering clinically meaningful and transformative therapies in the oncology setting. I look forward to providing strategic financial guidance to help deliver on the great promise of Arcus.”

Mr. Goeltz has an extensive track record and breadth of experience in finance and accounting, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of UNITY Biotechnology and immediately before that as Chief Financial Officer of CytomX Therapeutics, leading both of the companys’ IPOs and finance organizations. Prior to these positions, Mr. Goeltz had an 11-year tenure at Amgen, holding positions including the Chief Financial Officer of Onyx Pharmaceuticals after its acquisition by Amgen, and senior financial roles in commercial and R&D finance, business development and accounting. In his roles at Amgen, he was involved in multiple oncology product launches. Earlier in his career, he served as Director of Finance for Tularik. Mr. Goeltz began his career in the audit practice of EY.

Mr. Goeltz received his Master of Business Administration degree from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Emory University's Goizueta School of Business.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. AB928, the first and only dual A 2a /A 2b adenosine receptor antagonist in the clinic, is being evaluated in several Phase 1b/2 studies across multiple indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, triple-negative breast and renal cell cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor in the clinic, is in Phase 1 development for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. AB154, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, is in Phase 2 development for first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in combination with zimberelimab and AB928. Zimberelimab (AB122), Arcus’s anti-PD1 monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in a Phase 1b study as monotherapy for cancers with no approved anti-PD1 treatment options, as well as in combinations across the portfolio. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

