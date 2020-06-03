Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arcus Biosciences, Inc.    RCUS

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RCUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arcus Biosciences : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that management will present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference Webcast on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the “Investors” section of the Arcus website at www.arcusbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the live event.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. AB928, the first and only dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist in the clinic, is being evaluated in several Phase 1b/2 studies across multiple indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, triple negative breast and renal cell cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor in the clinic, is in Phase 1 development for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. AB154, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, is in Phase 2 development for first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in combination with zimberelimab and AB928. Zimberelimab (AB122), Arcus’s anti-PD1 monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in a Phase 1b study as monotherapy for cancers with no approved anti-PD1 treatment options, as well as in combinations across the portfolio. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Source: Arcus Biosciences


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
04:11pARCUS BIOSCIENCES : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healt..
BU
05/29ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
05/28ARCUS BIOSCIENCES : Inc. Announces Pricing of $302.5 Million Underwritten Public..
BU
05/27ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Announces Commencement of Underwritten Public Offering..
BU
05/27Gilead Sciences, Arcus Biosciences Ink 10-Year Partnership
DJ
05/27ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregister..
AQ
05/27ARCUS BIOSCIENCES : Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences Establish 10-year Part..
BU
05/26ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments ..
AQ
05/26ARCUS BIOSCIENCES : Appoints David Lacey, M.D., to Its Board of Directors
BU
05/11ARCUS BIOSCIENCES : Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -58,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 486 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -27,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 969 M 1 969 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 24,2x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 35,44 $
Last Close Price 34,52 $
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry J. Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Carlos Jaen President & Director
Jason Barker VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steve Young Senior VP-Technology & Quantitative Biology
William Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.241.78%1 969
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.63%390 579
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.64%296 977
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.12%204 048
PFIZER, INC.-7.71%200 863
NOVARTIS AG-10.13%189 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group