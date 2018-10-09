Arcus Biosciences : to Present Final Results from the Phase 1 Study of AB928 in Healthy Volunteers at ESMO 2018 Congress

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies, today
announced that it will present final results from the Phase 1 study of
AB928, its dual adenosine receptor antagonist, in healthy volunteers
during a poster display session at the European Society of Medical
Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress, being held October 19-23, 2018, in
Munich, Germany. The safety data to be presented will demonstrate that
in this study, there was no evidence of the physiological effects of
blocking adenosine that have been observed clinically with earlier
adenosine receptor antagonists. Physiological effects associated with
the earlier adenosine receptor antagonists that were initially designed
for CNS indications may potentially limit their optimal dosing in the
oncology setting.
The pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic correlations generated from this
study, which will be described in the poster presentation, were used to
guide dose selection in the Company’s four Phase 1/1b trials in patients.
Details of the poster presentation are as follows:
Abstract Number: 1880P
Poster Title: Final results of
the Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers of AB928, a dual antagonist of
the A2aR and A2bR adenosine receptors being
studied as an activator of anti-tumor immune response.
Poster
display session: Biomarkers, Gynecological cancers, Hematological
malignancies, Immunotherapy of cancer, New diagnostic tools, NSCLC -
early stage, locally advanced & metastatic, SCLC, Thoracic malignancies,
Translational research (ID 259)
Session Date and Time:
Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 12:30 - 1:30 pm CEST
Location: Hall
A3
The poster will be available at www.arcusbio.com/publications.
About AB928
AB928 is an orally bioavailable, highly potent antagonist of the
adenosine 2a and 2b receptors. The activation of these receptors by
adenosine interferes with the activity of key populations of immune
cells and inhibits an optimal anti-tumor immune response. By blocking
these receptors, AB928 has the potential to reverse adenosine-induced
immune suppression within the tumor microenvironment. AB928 was designed
specifically for the oncology setting, with a profile that includes
potent activity in the presence of high concentrations of adenosine and
a minimal shift in potency due to non-specific protein binding, both
essential properties for efficacy in the tumor microenvironment. AB928
has other attractive features, including high penetration of tumor
tissue and low penetration through the healthy blood-brain barrier. In a
Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers, AB928 has been shown to be safe and
well tolerated and to have pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles
consistent with a once-daily dosing regimen. The Company has initiated
four phase 1/1b trials evaluating AB928 in combination with other agents
in selected tumor types.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused
on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. Arcus has several
programs targeting important immuno-oncology pathways, including a dual
adenosine receptor antagonist AB928, which is in a Phase 1/1b program to
evaluate AB928 in combination with other agents in multiple tumor types,
and an anti-PD-1 antibody AB122, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1
trial and is being tested in combination with Arcus’s other product
candidates. Arcus’s other programs include AB154, an anti-TIGIT
antibody, which is in a Phase 1 trial to evaluate AB154 as monotherapy
and in combination with AB122, and AB680, a small molecule inhibitor of
CD73, which is in IND-enabling studies. Arcus has extensive in-house
expertise in medicinal chemistry, immunology, biochemistry, pharmacology
and structural biology. For more information about Arcus Biosciences,
please visit www.arcusbio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005818/en/