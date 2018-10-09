Log in
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC
Arcus Biosciences : to Present Final Results from the Phase 1 Study of AB928 in Healthy Volunteers at ESMO 2018 Congress

10/09/2018

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies, today announced that it will present final results from the Phase 1 study of AB928, its dual adenosine receptor antagonist, in healthy volunteers during a poster display session at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress, being held October 19-23, 2018, in Munich, Germany. The safety data to be presented will demonstrate that in this study, there was no evidence of the physiological effects of blocking adenosine that have been observed clinically with earlier adenosine receptor antagonists. Physiological effects associated with the earlier adenosine receptor antagonists that were initially designed for CNS indications may potentially limit their optimal dosing in the oncology setting.

The pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic correlations generated from this study, which will be described in the poster presentation, were used to guide dose selection in the Company’s four Phase 1/1b trials in patients.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1880P
Poster Title: Final results of the Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers of AB928, a dual antagonist of the A2aR and A2bR adenosine receptors being studied as an activator of anti-tumor immune response.
Poster display session: Biomarkers, Gynecological cancers, Hematological malignancies, Immunotherapy of cancer, New diagnostic tools, NSCLC - early stage, locally advanced & metastatic, SCLC, Thoracic malignancies, Translational research (ID 259)
Session Date and Time: Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 12:30 - 1:30 pm CEST
Location: Hall A3

The poster will be available at www.arcusbio.com/publications.

About AB928

AB928 is an orally bioavailable, highly potent antagonist of the adenosine 2a and 2b receptors. The activation of these receptors by adenosine interferes with the activity of key populations of immune cells and inhibits an optimal anti-tumor immune response. By blocking these receptors, AB928 has the potential to reverse adenosine-induced immune suppression within the tumor microenvironment. AB928 was designed specifically for the oncology setting, with a profile that includes potent activity in the presence of high concentrations of adenosine and a minimal shift in potency due to non-specific protein binding, both essential properties for efficacy in the tumor microenvironment. AB928 has other attractive features, including high penetration of tumor tissue and low penetration through the healthy blood-brain barrier. In a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers, AB928 has been shown to be safe and well tolerated and to have pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles consistent with a once-daily dosing regimen. The Company has initiated four phase 1/1b trials evaluating AB928 in combination with other agents in selected tumor types.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. Arcus has several programs targeting important immuno-oncology pathways, including a dual adenosine receptor antagonist AB928, which is in a Phase 1/1b program to evaluate AB928 in combination with other agents in multiple tumor types, and an anti-PD-1 antibody AB122, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial and is being tested in combination with Arcus’s other product candidates. Arcus’s other programs include AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in a Phase 1 trial to evaluate AB154 as monotherapy and in combination with AB122, and AB680, a small molecule inhibitor of CD73, which is in IND-enabling studies. Arcus has extensive in-house expertise in medicinal chemistry, immunology, biochemistry, pharmacology and structural biology. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
