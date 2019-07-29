Arcus Biosciences : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BTIG Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time in New York. Juan Jaen, Ph.D., President, will participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Solid Tumors Beyond PD-1 Monotherapy.”

2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 8:35 am Eastern Time in New York. Juan Jaen, Ph.D., President, and Rekha Hemrajani, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. To access the live audio webcast of the fireside chat, please visit the “Investors” section of the Arcus website at www.arcusbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer therapies. Arcus has several programs targeting important oncology/immuno-oncology pathways, including a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, AB928, which is in a Phase 1/1b program to evaluate AB928 in combination with other agents in multiple tumor types, and an anti-PD-1 antibody, AB122, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial and is being tested in combination with Arcus’s other product candidates. Arcus’s other programs include AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial as monotherapy and in combination with AB122, and AB680, a small-molecule inhibitor of CD73, which is in a Phase 1 trial. Arcus has extensive in-house expertise in medicinal chemistry, oncology, immunology, biochemistry, pharmacology and structural biology. Utilizing these unique capabilities, Arcus has developed a robust and active early-stage discovery effort focused on small-molecule pipeline expansion. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

