ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC

(RCUS)
Arcus Biosciences : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

07/29/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • BTIG Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time in New York. Juan Jaen, Ph.D., President, will participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Solid Tumors Beyond PD-1 Monotherapy.”
  • 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 8:35 am Eastern Time in New York. Juan Jaen, Ph.D., President, and Rekha Hemrajani, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. To access the live audio webcast of the fireside chat, please visit the “Investors” section of the Arcus website at www.arcusbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer therapies. Arcus has several programs targeting important oncology/immuno-oncology pathways, including a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, AB928, which is in a Phase 1/1b program to evaluate AB928 in combination with other agents in multiple tumor types, and an anti-PD-1 antibody, AB122, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial and is being tested in combination with Arcus’s other product candidates. Arcus’s other programs include AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial as monotherapy and in combination with AB122, and AB680, a small-molecule inhibitor of CD73, which is in a Phase 1 trial. Arcus has extensive in-house expertise in medicinal chemistry, oncology, immunology, biochemistry, pharmacology and structural biology. Utilizing these unique capabilities, Arcus has developed a robust and active early-stage discovery effort focused on small-molecule pipeline expansion. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13,1 M
EBIT 2019 -79,3 M
Net income 2019 -75,9 M
Finance 2019 291 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,95x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,95x
EV / Sales2019 7,28x
EV / Sales2020 -19,0x
Capitalization 386 M
Chart ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Arcus Biosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,20  $
Last Close Price 8,42  $
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 116%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry J. Rosen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juan C. Jaen President & Director
Steve Young Vice President-Technology
Joyson Joseph Karakunnel Vice President-Clinical Development
Jennifer Jarrett Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC-21.82%386
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.30%347 095
PFIZER-1.28%239 227
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.70%232 404
ROCHE HOLDING13.03%232 404
NOVARTIS24.44%213 301
