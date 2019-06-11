Arcus Biosciences : to Provide a Mid-Year Update on Clinical and Preclinical Programs

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on creating innovative cancer therapies, today announced
that the Company will host a conference call and live webcast on
Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
to provide a mid-year update on its clinical and preclinical programs.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused
on creating innovative cancer therapies. Arcus has several programs
targeting important oncology/immuno-oncology pathways, including a dual
adenosine receptor antagonist, AB928, which is in a Phase 1/1b program
to evaluate AB928 in combination with other agents in multiple tumor
types, and an anti-PD-1 antibody, AB122, which is being evaluated in a
Phase 1 trial and is being tested in combination with Arcus’s other
product candidates. Arcus’s other programs include AB154, an anti-TIGIT
antibody, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial as monotherapy and
in combination with AB122, and AB680, a small-molecule inhibitor of
CD73, which is in a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study. Arcus has extensive
in-house expertise in medicinal chemistry, oncology, immunology,
biochemistry, pharmacology and structural biology. Utilizing these
unique capabilities, Arcus has developed a robust and active early stage
discovery effort focused on small-molecule pipeline expansion. For more
information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.
