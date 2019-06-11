Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arcus Biosciences Inc    RCUS

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC

(RCUS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arcus Biosciences : to Provide a Mid-Year Update on Clinical and Preclinical Programs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

Company to Host Conference Call and Live Webcast on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer therapies, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to provide a mid-year update on its clinical and preclinical programs.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 211-3164 in the U.S. or (647) 689-6573 internationally, using Conference ID: 7163128.

To access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation, please visit the “Investors” section of the Arcus website at www.arcusbio.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer therapies. Arcus has several programs targeting important oncology/immuno-oncology pathways, including a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, AB928, which is in a Phase 1/1b program to evaluate AB928 in combination with other agents in multiple tumor types, and an anti-PD-1 antibody, AB122, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial and is being tested in combination with Arcus’s other product candidates. Arcus’s other programs include AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial as monotherapy and in combination with AB122, and AB680, a small-molecule inhibitor of CD73, which is in a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study. Arcus has extensive in-house expertise in medicinal chemistry, oncology, immunology, biochemistry, pharmacology and structural biology. Utilizing these unique capabilities, Arcus has developed a robust and active early stage discovery effort focused on small-molecule pipeline expansion. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC
04:11pARCUS BIOSCIENCES : to Provide a Mid-Year Update on Clinical and Preclinical Pro..
BU
06/07ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
05/30ARCUS BIOSCIENCES : to Present Preliminary Data from the Ongoing Phase 1 Dose-Es..
AQ
05/29ARCUS BIOSCIENCES : to Present Preliminary Data from the Ongoing Phase 1 Dose-Es..
BU
05/21ARCUS BIOSCIENCES : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conferenc..
BU
05/02ARCUS BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/02ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
05/02ARCUS BIOSCIENCES : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Co..
BU
05/02ARCUS BIOSCIENCES : Appoints William Grossman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Office..
BU
05/02ARCUS BIOSCIENCES : and Strata Oncology Announce Clinical Development Collaborat..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13,1 M
EBIT 2019 -79,3 M
Net income 2019 -79,8 M
Finance 2019 291 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,23x
EV / Sales 2020 -28,5x
Capitalization 359 M
Chart ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Arcus Biosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,2 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry J. Rosen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juan C. Jaen President & Director
Steve Young Vice President-Technology
Joyson Joseph Karakunnel Vice President-Clinical Development
Jennifer Jarrett Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC-25.63%343
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.73%348 981
PFIZER-1.33%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.68%227 848
NOVARTIS17.51%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY7.94%206 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About