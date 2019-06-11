Arcus Biosciences : to Provide a Mid-Year Update on Clinical and Preclinical Programs

Company to Host Conference Call and Live Webcast on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer therapies, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to provide a mid-year update on its clinical and preclinical programs.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 211-3164 in the U.S. or (647) 689-6573 internationally, using Conference ID: 7163128.

To access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation, please visit the “Investors” section of the Arcus website at www.arcusbio.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer therapies. Arcus has several programs targeting important oncology/immuno-oncology pathways, including a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, AB928, which is in a Phase 1/1b program to evaluate AB928 in combination with other agents in multiple tumor types, and an anti-PD-1 antibody, AB122, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial and is being tested in combination with Arcus’s other product candidates. Arcus’s other programs include AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial as monotherapy and in combination with AB122, and AB680, a small-molecule inhibitor of CD73, which is in a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study. Arcus has extensive in-house expertise in medicinal chemistry, oncology, immunology, biochemistry, pharmacology and structural biology. Utilizing these unique capabilities, Arcus has developed a robust and active early stage discovery effort focused on small-molecule pipeline expansion. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

