Ardagh Group S.A. : Announces 20-F Filing

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) announces that it has filed its annual report, including its audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ardagh's Form 20-F can be accessed through our website at www.ardaghgroup.com/investors and is available in print, free of charge, to any shareholder who requests a copy.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group S.A. is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 50 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries across three continents, employing over 16,000 people, with sales of $6.7bn.

