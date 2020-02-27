Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ardagh Group S.A.    ARD   LU1565283667

ARDAGH GROUP S.A.

(ARD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/27 03:53:24 pm
17.07 USD   -7.53%
03:31pARDAGH GROUP S.A. : Announces 20-F Filing
PR
03:17pARDAGH S A : SEC Filing (20-F)
PU
02/20ARDAGH S A : Form Type 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ardagh Group S.A. : Announces 20-F Filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:31pm EST

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) announces that it has filed its annual report, including its audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ardagh's Form 20-F can be accessed through our website at www.ardaghgroup.com/investors and is available in print, free of charge, to any shareholder who requests a copy.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group S.A. is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 50 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries across three continents, employing over 16,000 people, with sales of $6.7bn.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-group-sa-announces-20-f-filing-301012965.html

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARDAGH GROUP S.A.
03:31pARDAGH GROUP S.A. : Announces 20-F Filing
PR
03:17pARDAGH S A : SEC Filing (20-F)
PU
02/20ARDAGH S A : Form Type 6-K
PU
02/20ARDAGH S A : Annual Report 2019
PU
02/20ARDAGH GROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20ARDAGH S A : Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
PU
02/20ARDAGH GROUP S.A. : - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
PR
02/14ARDAGH S A : Form Type SC 13G/A
PU
02/12ARDAGH S A : Form Type SC 13G
PU
02/11ARDAGH S A : Carbon Disclosure Project awards Ardagh
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group