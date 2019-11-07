Log in
Ardagh S A : Absolut Comeback celebrates recycling

11/07/2019

The latest limited-edition bottle from Absolut Vodka epitomises a circular economy, highlighting the need to recycle and reuse our existing resources. The Absolut Company, together with communication and design agency Drama Queen Communications, first briefed Ardagh Group's design team to create a bottle design based on recycled glass, to promote and visualise the benefits of recycling. Together they developed the 'Absolut Comeback' design: a bottle using actual pieces of broken, recycled glass, reflecting the recycled glass that goes into every Absolut Vodka bottle.

To create the 'recycled' bottle design, Ardagh's designers used the reverse engineering technique. Product Designer, John Oczabruk explains:

'Because this is a completely original bottle design, we first needed to create a sculpture by attaching pieces of recycled Absolut bottle glass to a 3D print of an Absolut bottle, to maintain the bottle's iconic look and shape. The reverse engineering began by digitally scanning the sculpture into our modelling system, then reconstructing the design to work smoothly in production.'

The detailed process required a pan-European approach: UK, Swedish and German design teams were all involved, using 3D prints, digital scanning and virtual sculpting techniques to create the final 3D shape. The result is an impressive 'recycled glass' version of the iconic Absolut vodka bottle, which symbolises the bottle's recycled content and aims to celebrate recycling and inspire others to recycle too, for more sustainable, circular living.


05 November 2019

05 November 2019

Disclaimer

Ardagh Group SA published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 08:04:01 UTC
