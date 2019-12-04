Log in
ARDAGH GROUP S.A.

(ARD)
Ardagh S A : Citi Basic Materials Conference 2019 Presentation

12/04/2019 | 03:40pm EST

Citi Basic Materials Conference

New York

December 4, 2019

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. It is possible the Company's future financial performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to the following:

  1. global and regional economic downturn; (ii) competition from other metal and glass packaging producers and manufacturers of alternative forms of packaging; (iii) the Company's inability to maintain relationships with its largest customers or suppliers; (iv) less than expected increase in demand; (v) varied seasonal demands, climate and water conditions, and the availability and cost of raw materials; (vi) currency and interest rate fluctuations; (vii) various environmental requirements (viii) the Company's substantial debt and its ability to generate cash and comply with financial covenants; (ix) the Company's ability to integrate acquired businesses and achieve expected operating efficiencies and cost savings; (x) the availability and cost of raw materials and energy; (xi) foreign currency, interest rate, exchange rate and commodity price fluctuations; (xii) operating hazards or unanticipated interruptions at our manufacturing facilities, including labor strikes or work stoppages; (xiii) claims of injury or illness from materials used at our productions sites or in our products; and (xiv) regulation of materials used in packaging and consumer preferences for alternative forms of packaging.

Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from expectations. While the Company continually reviews trends and uncertainties affecting the Company's results of operations and financial condition, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or supplement any particular forward-looking statements contained in this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation may contain certain consolidated financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, working capital, net debt, Adjusted profit/(loss), Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share, and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to GAAP financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures used by Ardagh may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, including in the United States, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Specifically, this presentation does not constitute a "prospectus" within the meaning of the Securities Act.

The Company routinely posts important information on its website - https://www.ardaghgroup.com/corporate/investors

2

Ardagh Today (PF Trivium)

Metal Beverage

Glass Packaging

Ardagh

LTM Financials

Revenue

$3.4 billion

$3.3 billion

$6.7 billion

Adj. EBITDA

$520 million

$658 million

$1,178 million

% Margin

15.4%

20.0%

17.7%

Operations

Plants

23

33

56

Employees

4,800

11,600

16,400

Market Position

#2

Europe

#1

Northern Europe

#3

United States

#3

Europe

+ 43% equity stake

in Trivium Packaging

#3

Brazil

#2

United States

LTM to September 30, 2019

3

Ardagh Group - Well-positioned in Attractive Markets

Revenue by End Market

Revenue by Geography

Revenue by Product

Beverage ~85%(i)

Food

Other

Europe

Spirits

Beer

48%

Americas

Metal Beverage

Glass Packaging

49%

51%

Wine

52%

CSD / Other

Beverages

Stable End-Use Categories…

… In Developed Markets…

… 100% Sustainable Solutions

  1. Based on Management estimates.

4

Q3 2019 Results

  • Revenue from Continuing Operations of $1,728 million increased by 3% on a constant currency basis;
  • Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations of $320 million increased by 9% at constant exchange rates, led by Glass Europe and Metal Beverage Americas;
  • Group volume/mix growth of 2%, led by Global beverage can volume growth of 7%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin from Continuing Operations increased by 80bps to 18.5%;
  • Refinanced $1,650 million 2024 Senior Notes, yielding material interest savings - next maturitylate-2022;
  • Trivium Packaging transaction completed on October 31
    • Ardagh received ~43% stake in JV and cash of $2.5 billion
    • Cash proceeds applied for debt reduction

5

Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Exclusively focused on 100%-recyclable packaging solutions

Long record of product and process innovation, including focus on lightweighting and downgauging Examples

Group: Energy and Sustainability groups in place

Glass: Cullet group in place for over a decade, with usage of up to 90% in some furnaces

Metal: Lighter weight cans

Chief Sustainability Officer and action group in place

Recognized by third party agencies and by customers

6

Trivium Packaging Joint Venture

$2.7 billion

Revenue

56

Facilities

7,800

Employees

Highly Diversified Business

By Geography

By End Market

Other 8%

Americas

Europe

Nutrition

27%

73%

10%

Seafood

Food 49%

Other

14%

EU

Aerosols

18%

  • Ardagh has an equity stake of43% in Trivium Packaging
    • Ardagh continues to benefit from larger scale and diversity embedded in equity ownership
  • Accelerated Ardagh'sde-leveraging - $2.5 billion proceeds used to repay debt
  • Transaction valuation of 9x EBITDA

Closed October 31, 2019

7

2019 Outlook

Full Year

2019

Adjusted EBITDA

$1.16 billion - $1.18 billion

Adjusted earnings per share

$1.65 - $1.75

Net leverage

Approximately 4.5x (i)

  1. Pro forma for the divestment of Food & Specialty.

8

HoldCo Refinancing

  • Extended HoldCo maturities by 3+ years to June 2027
  • Coupon reduced from 7.2% to 5.8%
  • Maintain reasonable leverage at Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD), by avoiding a large special dividend to address HoldCo debt
  • Simplified HoldCo structure
    • Avoids further accretion of Senior Secured PIK Notes
    • Facilitates increase in free float of Ardagh Group when appropriate

9

Ardagh Group - Group Structure

ARD Holdings S.A.

(Luxembourg)

$2.2bn ($/€) Secured Toggle Notes due

ARD Finance S.A.

2027

(Luxembourg)

Public shareholders

92.1%

7.9%

Ardagh Group S.A.

(Luxembourg)

10

11

