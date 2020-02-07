Ardagh S A : Form Type SC 13G

Item 2(b). Address or Principal Business Office or, if None, Residence:

Item 2(d). Title of Class of Securities:

CLASS A COMMON STOCK

Item 2(e). CUSIP Number:

L0223L101

Item 3. This statement is filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b)or 13d-2(b)or (c) and the person filing, FMR LLC, is a parent holding company in accordance with Section 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G). (Note: See Exhibit A).

Item 4. Ownership

(a) Amount Beneficially Owned: 1,675,321

(b) Percent of Class: 8.981%

(c) Number of shares as to which such person has:

(i) sole power to vote or to direct the vote: 27,956

(ii) shared power to vote or to direct the vote: 0

(iii) sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 1,675,321

(iv) shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 0

Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class.

Not applicable.

Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.

One or more other persons are known to have the right to receive or the power to direct the receipt of dividends from, or the proceeds from the sale of, the CLASS

A COMMON STOCK of ARDAGH GROUP SA. No one other person's interest in the CLASS A COMMON STOCK of ARDAGH GROUP SA is more than five

percent of the total outstanding CLASS A COMMON STOCK.

Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on By the Parent Holding Company.

See attached Exhibit A.

Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.

Not applicable.

Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group.

Not applicable.

Item 10. Certifications.

By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of

business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were

not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

February 6, 2020

/s/ Kevin M. Meagher Signature

Kevin M. Meagher

Duly authorized under Power of Attorney effective as of September 28, 2018, by and on behalf of FMR LLC and its direct and indirect subsidiaries*

* This power of attorney is incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 24 to the Schedule 13G filed by FMR LLC on October 9, 2018, accession number: 0000315066-18-002414.

Exhibit A

