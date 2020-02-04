Ardagh S A : Form Type SC 13G/A 0 02/04/2020 | 04:39pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CUSIP NO. L0223L101 13G Page 1 of 13 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 13G Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. 1)* Ardagh Group S.A. (Name of Issuer) Class A Common Shares, par value €0.01 per share1 (Title of Class of Securities) L0223L101 (CUSIP Number) December 31, 2019 (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed: Rule 13d ‑ 1(b) [ ] Rule 13d ‑ 1(c) [ ] Rule 13d ‑ 1(d) *The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page. The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes). 1 These securities are traded in the U.S. Their title in the U.S. is "Common Shares". The title reported in this Schedule 13G is the title used in the U.S. as listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. (the "NYSE"). CUSIP NO. L0223L101 13G NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS. Franklin Resources, Inc. CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) X SEC USE ONLY CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION Delaware NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH: SOLE VOTING POWER (See Item 4) SHARED VOTING POWER (See Item 4) SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER (See Item 4) SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER (See Item 4) AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 782,895 CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES [ ] PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 4.2% TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON HC, CO (See Item 4) Page 2 of 13 CUSIP NO. L0223L101 13G NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS. Charles B. Johnson CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) X SEC USE ONLY CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION USA NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH: SOLE VOTING POWER (See Item 4) SHARED VOTING POWER (See Item 4) SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER (See Item 4) SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER (See Item 4) AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 782,895 CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES [ ] PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 4.2% TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON HC, IN (See Item 4) Page 3 of 13 CUSIP NO. L0223L101 13G NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS. Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) X SEC USE ONLY CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION USA NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH: SOLE VOTING POWER (See Item 4) SHARED VOTING POWER (See Item 4) SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER (See Item 4) SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER (See Item 4) AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 782,895 CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES [ ] PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 4.2% TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON HC, IN (See Item 4) Page 4 of 13 CUSIP NO. L0223L101 13G Page 5 of 13 Item 1. Name of Issuer Ardagh Group S.A. Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices 56, rue Charles Martel L-2134 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Item 2. Name of Person Filing (i): Franklin Resources, Inc. (ii): Charles B. Johnson (iii): Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, Residence (i), (ii), and (iii): One Franklin Parkway San Mateo, CA 94403‑1906 Citizenship (i): Delaware and (iii): USA Title of Class of Securities Class A Common Shares, par value €0.01 per share CUSIP Number L0223L101 CUSIP NO. L0223L101 13G Page 6 of 13 Item 3. If this statement is filed pursuant to §§240.13d‑1(b) or 240.13d‑2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a: [ ] Broker or dealer registered under section 15 of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78o). [ ] Bank as defined in section 3(a)(6) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c). [ ] Insurance company as defined in section 3(a)(19) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c). [ ] Investment company registered under section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C 80a ‑ 8). [ ] An investment adviser in accordance with §240.13d ‑ 1(b)(1)(ii)(E); [ ] An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with §240.13d‑1(b)(1)(ii)(F); [X] A parent holding company or control person in accordance with §240.13d ‑ 1(b)(1)(ii)(G); [ ] A savings associations as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813); [ ] A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a ‑ 3); [ ] A non ‑ U.S. institution in accordance with §240.13d ‑ 1(b)(ii)(J); [ ] Group, in accordance with §240.13d 1(b)(1)(ii)(K). If filing as a non‑U.S. institution in accordance with §240.13d‑1(b)(1)(ii) (J). please specify the type of institution: Item 4. Ownership The securities reported herein are beneficially owned by one or more open‑ or closed‑end investment companies or other managed accounts that are investment management clients of investment managers that are direct and indirect subsidiaries (each, an "Investment Management Subsidiary" and, collectively, the "Investment Management Subsidiaries") of Franklin Resources Inc. ("FRI"), including the Investment Management Subsidiaries listed in this Item 4. When an investment management contract (including a sub‑advisory agreement) delegates to an Investment Management Subsidiary investment discretion or voting power over the securities held in the investment advisory accounts that are subject to that agreement, FRI treats the Investment Management Subsidiary as having sole investment discretion or voting authority, as the case may be, unless the agreement specifies otherwise. Accordingly, each Investment Management Subsidiary reports on Schedule 13G that it has sole investment discretion and voting authority over the securities covered by any such investment management agreement, unless otherwise noted in this Item 4. As a result, for purposes of Rule 13d‑3 under the Act, the Investment Management Subsidiaries listed in this Item 4 may be deemed to be the beneficial owners of the securities reported in this Schedule 13G. Beneficial ownership by Investment Management Subsidiaries and other FRI affiliates is being reported in conformity with the guidelines articulated by the SEC staff in Release No. 34‑39538 (January 12, 1998) relating to organizations, such as FRI, where related entities exercise voting and investment powers over the securities being reported independently from each other. The voting and investment powers held by Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC ("FMA"), an indirect wholly‑owned Investment Management Subsidiary, and Benefit Street Partners LLC ("BSP"), a direct wholly‑owned Investment Management Subsidiary, are exercised independently from FRI and from all other Investment Management Subsidiaries (FRI, its affiliates and the Investment Management Subsidiaries other than FMA and BSP are collectively, "FRI affiliates"). Furthermore, internal policies and procedures of FMA, BSP and FRI establish informational barriers that prevent the flow among FMA, BSP and the FRI affiliates of information that relates to the voting and investment powers over the securities owned by their respective management clients. CUSIP NO. L0223L101 13G Page 7 of 13 Consequently, FMA and BSP report the securities over which they hold investment and voting power separately from the FRI affiliates for purposes of Section 13 of the Act. Charles B. Johnson and Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. (the "Principal Shareholders") each own in excess of 10% of the outstanding common stock of FRI and are the principal stockholders of FRI. FRI and the Principal Shareholders may be deemed to be, for purposes of Rule 13d‑3 under the Act, the beneficial owners of securities held by persons and entities for whom or for which FRI subsidiaries provide investment management services. The number of shares that may be deemed to be beneficially owned and the percentage of the class of which such shares are a part are reported in Items 9 and 11 of the cover pages for FRI and each of the Principal Shareholders. FRI, the Principal Shareholders and each of the Investment Management Subsidiaries disclaim any pecuniary interest in any of the such securities. In addition, the filing of this Schedule 13G on behalf of the Principal Shareholders, FRI and the FRI affiliates, as applicable, should not be construed as an admission that any of them is, and each of them disclaims that it is, the beneficial owner, as defined in Rule 13d‑3, of any of the securities reported in this Schedule 13G. FRI, the Principal Shareholders, and each of the Investment Management Subsidiaries believe that they are not a "group" within the meaning of Rule 13d‑5 under the Act and that they are not otherwise required to attribute to each other the beneficial ownership of the securities held by any of them or by any persons or entities for whom or for which the Investment Management Subsidiaries provide investment management services. Amount beneficially owned: 782,895 Percent of class: 4.2% Number of shares as to which the person has: Sole power to vote or to direct the vote Franklin Resources, Inc.: 0 Charles B. Johnson: 0 Rupert H. Johnson, Jr.: 0 Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC: 782,765 Franklin Advisory Services, LLC: 130 (ii) Shared power to vote or to direct the vote 0 (iii) Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of Franklin Resources, Inc.: 0 Charles B. Johnson: 0 Rupert H. Johnson, Jr.: 0 Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC: 782,765 Franklin Advisory Services, LLC: 130 (iv) Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of 0 CUSIP NO. L0223L101 13G Page 8 of 13 Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following [X]. Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person The clients of the Investment Management Subsidiaries, including investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and other managed accounts, have the right to receive or power to direct the receipt of dividends from, and the proceeds from the sale of, the securities reported herein. Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on By the Parent Holding Company See Attached Exhibit C Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group Not Applicable Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group Not Applicable CUSIP NO. L0223L101 13G Page 9 of 13 Item 10. Certification By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect. This report shall not be construed as an admission by the persons filing the report that they are the beneficial owner of any securities covered by this report. Exhibits. Exhibit A Joint Filing Agreement Exhibit B Limited Powers of Attorney for Section 13 Reporting Obligations Exhibit C Item 7 Identification and Classification of Subsidiaries SIGNATURE After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct. Dated: January 21, 2020 Franklin Resources, Inc. Charles B. Johnson Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. By: /s/VIRGINIA E. ROSAS ‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑ Virginia E. Rosas Assistant Secretary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Attorney‑in‑Fact for Charles B. Johnson pursuant to Power of Attorney attached to this Schedule 13G Attorney‑in‑Fact for Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. pursuant to Power of Attorney attached to this Schedule 13G CUSIP NO. L0223L101 13G Page 10 of 13 EXHIBIT A JOINT FILING AGREEMENT In accordance with Rule 13d‑1(k) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the undersigned hereby agree to the joint filing with each other of the attached statement on Schedule 13G and to all amendments to such statement and that such statement and all amendments to such statement are made on behalf of each of them. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this agreement on January 21, 2020. Franklin Resources, Inc. Charles B. Johnson Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. By: /s/VIRGINIA E. ROSAS ‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑ Virginia E. Rosas Assistant Secretary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Attorney‑in‑Fact for Charles B. Johnson pursuant to Power of Attorney attached to this Schedule 13G Attorney‑in‑Fact for Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. pursuant to Power of Attorney attached to this Schedule 13G CUSIP NO. L0223L101 13G Page 11 of 13 EXHIBIT B LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR SECTION 13 AND 16 REPORTING OBLIGATIONS Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby makes, constitutes and appoints each of and Lori Alison E. Baur, Maria Gray, Steven J. Gray, Kimberly H. Novotny, Virginia E. Rosas, Navid J. Tofigh A. Weber each acting individually, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact, with full power and authority as hereinafter described on behalf of and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned to: prepare, execute, acknowledge, deliver and file Forms ID, Schedules 13D and 13G, and Forms 3, 4 and 5 (including any amendments thereto and any related documentation) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any national securities exchanges relating to Franklin Resources, Inc. ("FRI") and/or any registered closed-end company to which an affiliate of FRI is an investment adviser (each, a "Reporting Entity"), as considered necessary or advisable under Regulation S-T and Sections 13(d) and 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, as amended from time to time (the "Exchange Act"); and seek or obtain, as the undersigned's representative and on the undersigned's behalf, information on transactions in the securities of any Reporting Entity from any person, including brokers, employee benefit plan administrators and trustees, and the undersigned hereby authorizes any such person to release any such information to the undersigned and approves and ratifies any such release of information; and perform any and all other acts which in the discretion of such attorney-in-fact are necessary or desirable for and on behalf of the undersigned in connection with the foregoing. The undersigned acknowledges that: this Limited Power of Attorney authorizes, but does not require, each such attorney-in-fact to act in their discretion on information provided to such attorney-in-fact without independent verification of such information; any documents prepared and/or executed by any such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Limited Power of Attorney will be in such form and will contain such information and disclosure as such attorney-in-fact, in his or her discretion, deems necessary or desirable; none of FRI, any Reporting Entity nor any of such attorneys-in-fact assumes (i) any liability for the undersigned's responsibility to comply with the requirements of the Exchange Act, (ii) any liability of the undersigned for any failure to comply with such requirements, or (iii) any obligation or liability of the undersigned for profit disgorgement under Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act; and this Limited Power of Attorney does not relieve the undersigned from responsibility for compliance with the undersigned's obligations under the Exchange Act, including without limitation, the reporting requirements under Section 16 of the Exchange Act. The undersigned hereby gives and grants each of the foregoing attorneys-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform all and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary or appropriate to be done in and about the foregoing matters as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if present, hereby ratifying all that each such attorney-in-fact of, for and on behalf of the undersigned, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Limited Power of Attorney, and indemnifies each of the foregoing attorneys-in-fact against any loss of any nature whatsoever arising in connection therewith. This Limited Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to each such attorney-in-fact. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Limited Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 14th day of January, 2019. /s/Charles B. JohnsonSignature Charles B. Johnson Print Name CUSIP NO. L0223L101 13G Page 12 of 13 LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR SECTION 13 AND 16 REPORTING OBLIGATIONS Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby makes, constitutes and appoints each of and Lori Alison E. Baur, Maria Gray, Steven J. Gray, Kimberly H. Novotny, Virginia E. Rosas, Navid J. Tofigh A. Weber each acting individually, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact, with full power and authority as hereinafter described on behalf of and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned to: prepare, execute, acknowledge, deliver and file Forms ID, Schedules 13D and 13G, and Forms 3, 4 and 5 (including any amendments thereto and any related documentation) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any national securities exchanges relating to Franklin Resources, Inc. ("FRI") and/or any registered closed-end company to which an affiliate of FRI is an investment adviser (each, a "Reporting Entity"), as considered necessary or advisable under Regulation S-T and Sections 13(d) and 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, as amended from time to time (the "Exchange Act"); and seek or obtain, as the undersigned's representative and on the undersigned's behalf, information on transactions in the securities of any Reporting Entity from any person, including brokers, employee benefit plan administrators and trustees, and the undersigned hereby authorizes any such person to release any such information to the undersigned and approves and ratifies any such release of information; and perform any and all other acts which in the discretion of such attorney-in-fact are necessary or desirable for and on behalf of the undersigned in connection with the foregoing. The undersigned acknowledges that: this Limited Power of Attorney authorizes, but does not require, each such attorney-in-fact to act in their discretion on information provided to such attorney-in-fact without independent verification of such information; any documents prepared and/or executed by any such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Limited Power of Attorney will be in such form and will contain such information and disclosure as such attorney-in-fact, in his or her discretion, deems necessary or desirable; none of FRI, any Reporting Entity nor any of such attorneys-in-fact assumes (i) any liability for the undersigned's responsibility to comply with the requirements of the Exchange Act, (ii) any liability of the undersigned for any failure to comply with such requirements, or (iii) any obligation or liability of the undersigned for profit disgorgement under Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act; and this Limited Power of Attorney does not relieve the undersigned from responsibility for compliance with the undersigned's obligations under the Exchange Act, including without limitation, the reporting requirements under Section 16 of the Exchange Act. The undersigned hereby gives and grants each of the foregoing attorneys-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform all and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary or appropriate to be done in and about the foregoing matters as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if present, hereby ratifying all that each such attorney-in-fact of, for and on behalf of the undersigned, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Limited Power of Attorney, and indemnifies each of the foregoing attorneys-in-fact against any loss of any nature whatsoever arising in connection therewith. This Limited Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to each such attorney-in-fact. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Limited Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 11th day of January, 2019. /s/Rupert H. Johnson, Jr.Signature Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. Print Name CUSIP NO. L0223L101 13G Page 13 of 13 EXHIBIT C Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC Item 3 Classification: 3(e) Franklin Advisory Services, LLC Item 3 Classification: 3(e) Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ardagh Group SA published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 21:38:03 UTC 0 Latest news on ARDAGH GROUP S.A. 04:39p ARDAGH S A : Form Type SC 13G/A PU 01/27 ARDAGH S A : Form Type SC 13G/A PU 01/23 ARDAGH S A : Form Type 6-K PU 01/23 ARDAGH S A : Proposed Board Appointments PU 01/23 ARDAGH GROUP S.A. : - Proposed Board Appointments PR 01/10 ARDAGH S A : ARD Finance Announces Intention to Terminate SEC Reporting Obligati.. PR 01/08 ARDAGH S A : to Release Q4 and FY 2019 Results PU 2019 ARDAGH S A : Group ("") appoints new Chief Sustainability Officer and creates Gl.. PR 2019 ARDAGH S A : partners with St. Julian Winery PU 2019 ARDAGH S A : Citi Basic Materials Conference 2019 Presentation PU