Ardagh S A : install heat recycling system

At the core of production activities at Ardagh is a commitment to responsible environmental management. At Ardagh's glass production facility in Wahlstedt, Germany, a new batch preheater, or heat recovery system, has been installed with sustainable best practice in mind. As a result of this new technology, energy consumption at Wahlstedt has reduced by up to 20%.

The new preheater allows for waste heat from the melting process to recirculate and preheat a mix of raw materials and cullet to approximately 280°C which is then fed into the furnace for melting. An E-filter cleanses emissions as they pass through.

'Ardagh continues to focus on sustainability and energy efficiency and this technology allows our facilities to achieve real energy reductions as well as cutting carbon emissions by up to 4,000 tonnes per annum,' said John Sadlier, Ardagh's Chief Sustainability Officer.

Today, Ardagh operates seven batch preheaters across its glass production facilities in Germany and The Netherlands.

22 June 2020

