Arden Partners : Confirmation of Board Appointment

Arden Partners plc
('Arden' or the 'Company')
Confirmation of Board Appointment
Arden Partners plc (AIM: ARDN), the institutional stockbroking company, is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement released on 1 November 2018, it has received FCA approval for the appointment of Alistair Currie to the Company's Board as a Non-executive Director. The Company therefore confirms Alistair Currie's appointment with immediate effect.
Further information in relation to the appointment
There have been no changes to the details as set out in the announcement dated 1 November 2018 in relation to Alistair Currie.
