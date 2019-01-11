Arden Partners : Confirmation of Board Appointment

Arden Partners plc

('Arden' or the 'Company')

Confirmation of Board Appointment

Arden Partners plc (AIM: ARDN), the institutional stockbroking company, is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement released on 1 November 2018, it has received FCA approval for the appointment of Alistair Currie to the Company's Board as a Non-executive Director. The Company therefore confirms Alistair Currie's appointment with immediate effect.

For further information please contact:

Arden Partners plc

Steve Wassell - Company Secretary - 0121 423 8990

GCA Altium Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Sam Fuller / Tim Richardson - 020 7484 4040

Further information in relation to the appointment

There have been no changes to the details as set out in the announcement dated 1 November 2018 in relation to Alistair Currie.