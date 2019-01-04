Log in
ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
Arden Partners : Confirmation of Board appointment

01/04/2019

Arden Partners plc

('Arden' or the 'Company')

Confirmation of Board Appointment

Arden Partners plc (AIM: ARDN), the institutional stockbroking company, is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement released on 1 November 2018, it has received FCA approval for the appointment of Steve Douglas to the Company's board as Group Finance Director. The Company therefore confirms Steve Douglas's appointment with immediate effect.

For further information please contact:

Arden Partners plc

Steve Wassell - Company Secretary - 0121 423 8990

GCA Altium Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Sam Fuller / Tim Richardson - 020 7484 4040

Further information in relation to the appointment

There have been no changes to the details as set out in the announcement dated 1 November 2018 in relation to Steve Douglas.

Disclaimer

Arden Partners plc published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 11:23:01 UTC
