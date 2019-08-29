Arden Partners : Correction - Share Purchase by EBT and TR1

Arden Partners plc

Correction - Share Purchase by Employee Benefit Trust and TR1

The announcement at 16.08 on 28 August 2019 (RNS Number: 4595K) incorrectly stated the resultant shareholding of Arden Partners Employee Benefit Trust Limited ('EBT'). The resultant shareholding of the EBT should have been stated as 2,310,700 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 7.95 per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share Capital.

The corrected announcement is set out below.

Share Purchase by Employee Benefit Trust

Arden Partners plc (LSE: ARDN) was notified today by the trustees of the Arden Partners Employee Benefit Trust Limited (the 'EBT') that the EBT today purchased 830,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each (the 'Ordinary Shares') in the Company, at a price of 15 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, the EBT holds 2,310,700 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 7.95 per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Arden Partners plc 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Arden Partners Employee Benefit Trust Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Birmingham, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 28/08/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 28/08/2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.95 7.95 29,074,211 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.95 4.95

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Ord 10p Shares GB00B15CTY44 2,310,700 7.95 SUBTOTAL 8. A 2,310,700 7.95 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X') Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi