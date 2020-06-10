Arden Partners : Dekel Agri-Vision PLC

Arden is delighted to have been appointed as the Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker to
Dekel Agri-Vision PLC
DekelOil Public Limited is a multi-project,multi-commodity agricultural company focused on West Africa. It has a portfolio of projects in Côte d'Ivoire at various stages of development; a fully operational palm oil project in Ayenouan where fruit produced by local smallholders is processed at the Company's 70,000tpa crude palm oil mill; a cashew processing project in Tiebissou, which is due to commence production in 2020; and a second palm oil project in Guitry which is under development.
For further information please contact:
Ruari McGirr
Joint Head of Corporate Finance +44 20 7614 5928 ruari.mcgirr@arden-partners.com
Dan Gee-Summons Corporate Finance Director +44 20 7614 5926
dan.gee-summons@arden-partners.com
Paul Shackleton
Joint Head of Corporate Finance +44 20 7614 5924 paul.shackleton@arden-partners.com
Simon Johnson
Head of Corporate Broking +44 20 7614 5948 simon.johnson@arden-partners.com
www.arden-partners.com
Arden Partners plc is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and