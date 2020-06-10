Arden Partners : Dekel Agri-Vision PLC

June 10th, 2020

Arden is delighted to have been appointed as the Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker to

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC

DekelOil Public Limited is a multi-project,multi-commodity agricultural company focused on West Africa. It has a portfolio of projects in Côte d'Ivoire at various stages of development; a fully operational palm oil project in Ayenouan where fruit produced by local smallholders is processed at the Company's 70,000tpa crude palm oil mill; a cashew processing project in Tiebissou, which is due to commence production in 2020; and a second palm oil project in Guitry which is under development.

