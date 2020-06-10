Log in
06:13aARDEN PARTNERS : Dekel Agri-Vision PLC
PU
03/20ARDEN PARTNERS : Statement Re AGM and Change of Venue
PU
03/19ARDEN PARTNERS : Statement Regarding Share Price Movement
PU
Arden Partners : Dekel Agri-Vision PLC

06/10/2020 | 06:13am EDT

June 10th, 2020

Arden is delighted to have been appointed as the Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker to

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC

DekelOil Public Limited is a multi-project,multi-commodity agricultural company focused on West Africa. It has a portfolio of projects in Côte d'Ivoire at various stages of development; a fully operational palm oil project in Ayenouan where fruit produced by local smallholders is processed at the Company's 70,000tpa crude palm oil mill; a cashew processing project in Tiebissou, which is due to commence production in 2020; and a second palm oil project in Guitry which is under development.

For further information please contact:

Ruari McGirr

Joint Head of Corporate Finance +44 20 7614 5928 ruari.mcgirr@arden-partners.com

Dan Gee-Summons Corporate Finance Director +44 20 7614 5926

dan.gee-summons@arden-partners.com

Paul Shackleton

Joint Head of Corporate Finance +44 20 7614 5924 paul.shackleton@arden-partners.com

Simon Johnson

Head of Corporate Broking +44 20 7614 5948 simon.johnson@arden-partners.com

www.arden-partners.com

Arden Partners plc is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and

is a member of the London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Arden Partners plc published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 10:12:01 UTC
