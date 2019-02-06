Log in
ARDEN PARTNERS PLC
Arden Partners : Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM

02/06/2019

Arden Partners plc

('Arden' or the 'Group')

Publication of Annual Report for the Year ended 31 October 2018 and

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Arden Partners plc (AIM: ARDN), the institutional stockbroking company, today announces the publication of its Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 October 2018.

The Company's Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31 October 2018 will be held on 20 March 2019 at 12.30 p.m. at its offices at 125 Old Broad Street, London EC2N 1AR.

The Annual Report is available on the Company's website www.arden-partners.comand copies of the Annual Report and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted to shareholders today.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Wassell

Company Secretary

0121 423 8993

Disclaimer

Arden Partners plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 14:34:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Campbell Brown Chief Executive Officer
Mark John Ansell Chairman
Steven Douglas Finance Director
James C. Reed-Daunter Executive Director
Alistair Malcolm Thomson Currie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARDEN PARTNERS PLC-5.26%0
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.11.62%21 749
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO.14.37%9 428
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY6.40%8 254
CHANGJIANG SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 453
SINOLINK SECURITIES9.50%3 517
