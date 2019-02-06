Arden Partners : Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM

Arden Partners plc
('Arden' or the 'Group')
Publication of Annual Report for the Year ended 31 October 2018 and
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
Arden Partners plc (AIM: ARDN), the institutional stockbroking company, today announces the publication of its Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 October 2018.
The Company's Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31 October 2018 will be held on 20 March 2019 at 12.30 p.m. at its offices at 125 Old Broad Street, London EC2N 1AR.
The Annual Report is available on the Company's website www.arden-partners.comand copies of the Annual Report and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted to shareholders today.
For further information, please contact:
Steve Wassell
Company Secretary
0121 423 8993
Disclaimer
Arden Partners plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 14:34:03 UTC