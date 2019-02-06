Arden Partners : Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM

Arden Partners plc

('Arden' or the 'Group')

Publication of Annual Report for the Year ended 31 October 2018 and

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Arden Partners plc (AIM: ARDN), the institutional stockbroking company, today announces the publication of its Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 October 2018.

The Company's Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31 October 2018 will be held on 20 March 2019 at 12.30 p.m. at its offices at 125 Old Broad Street, London EC2N 1AR.

The Annual Report is available on the Company's website

www.arden-partners.com and copies of the Annual Report and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted to shareholders today.

Steve Wassell

Company Secretary

0121 423 8993