ARDEN PARTNERS PLC

(ARDN)
08/28 06:36:10 am
16.5 GBp   +10.00%
11:21aARDEN PARTNERS : Share Purchase by EBT
PU
08/21ARDEN PARTNERS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
03/20ARDEN PARTNERS : AGM Statement
PU
Arden Partners : Share Purchase by EBT

08/28/2019 | 11:21am EDT

Arden Partners plc

Share Purchase by Employee Benefit Trust

Arden Partners plc (LSE: ARDN) was notified today by the trustees of the Arden Partners Employee Benefit Trust Limited (the 'EBT') that the EBT today purchased 830,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each (the 'Ordinary Shares') in the Company, at a price of 15 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, the EBT holds 2,157,777 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 7.4 per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

Enquiries:

Arden Partners plc 0207 614 5900

Steve Douglas

GCA Altium 020 7484 4040

Sam Fuller / Tim Richardson

Disclaimer

Arden Partners plc published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 15:20:04 UTC
