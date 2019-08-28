Arden Partners : Share Purchase by EBT

Arden Partners plc

Share Purchase by Employee Benefit Trust

Arden Partners plc (LSE: ARDN) was notified today by the trustees of the Arden Partners Employee Benefit Trust Limited (the 'EBT') that the EBT today purchased 830,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each (the 'Ordinary Shares') in the Company, at a price of 15 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, the EBT holds 2,157,777 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 7.4 per cent of the Company's issued Ordinary Share capital.

