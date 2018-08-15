Log in
News

Ardiden Ltd Appointment of Non-Executive Director

08/15/2018 | 03:25am CEST
Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ardiden Limited ("ADV" or the "Company") (ASX:ADV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pauline Gately as a Non-Executive Director.

Ms Gately has more than 20 years' experience in international investment banking, specialising in the Asian region, where she held senior positions with CitiBank, BNP International, Merrill Lynch, BZW Asia and the Asian Development Bank in the areas of research, economics and investment strategy.

Ms Gately currently serves as the Executive Chairperson of SGX listed Alliance Mineral Assets Ltd, a 50% joint venture partner in the Bald Hill Lithium-Tantalum Project in Western Australia, which recently commenced production. Ms Gately joined Alliance Mineral Assets in 2011 and has been instrumental in driving the progress of Bald Hill through various feasibility studies, the joint venture with Tawana Resources, and into production.

Neil Hackett, Non-Executive Chairman of Ardiden, said the appointment of Ms Gately, coming shortly after the appointment of experienced geologist Peter Spitalny as a Non-Executive Director, further strengthened Ardiden's Board, bringing a wealth of skills and experience.

"Ms Gately brings a valuable combination of capital markets and lithium development experience. These strengths will be invaluable as we progress our flagship Seymour Lake Lithium Project in Canada."



About Ardiden Ltd:

Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.



Source:

Ardiden Ltd



Contact:

Investors:
Brad Boyle
Ardiden Ltd 
Tel: +61-8-6245-2050

Media:
Michael Weir / Cameron Gilenko
Citadel-Magnus
Tel: +61-8-6160-4900

© ABN Newswire 2018
