Ardmore Shipping Corp    ASC

Ardmore Shipping : Future forecasts at the 40th International Bunker Conference

05/21/2019 | 10:48am EDT

On 7th May, Mark Cameron, Executive Vice President and COO of Ardmore Shipping, spoke at the 40th International Bunker Conference, a world-renowned forum for the bunker industry.

Focussing on the challenges and opportunities of 2020, the conference covered global perspectives spanning a wide range of issues, from fuel quality considerations, regulations, operational solutions and legal concerns.

Mark spoke about the operational consequences of 2020 and explored some of the current solutions to meeting regulations, as well as discussing the longer-term decarbonisation challenges of 2050.

Commenting on the event, Mark Cameron said: 'IBC have previously focussed on industry milestones and challenges and this year was no different, particularly given the current shifting waters in the industry. The programme was extremely well put together, combining great speakers who covered diverse opinions on the impending changes of 2020, which included a passionate panel of speakers from different regions debating the readiness for 2020. It is clear that beyond planning for the initial transition, the biggest issue facing those using compliant fuel is compatibility and the conference helped to inform and dispel myths, giving real insights into what to expect in the coming months.'

Disclaimer

Ardmore Shipping Corporation published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 14:47:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 147 M
EBIT 2019 25,5 M
Net income 2019 -4,42 M
Debt 2019 364 M
Yield 2019 0,34%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,47
EV / Sales 2019 4,23x
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
Capitalization 257 M
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Gurnee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curtis B. McWilliams Chairman
Mark Cameron Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Tivnan CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Garry Noonan Technical Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP61.24%257
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.54.15%1 394
DHT HOLDINGS INC52.55%849
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP9.04%651
HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP21.24%618
BW LPG45.65%614
