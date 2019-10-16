Log in
News Summary

Arena Events : Directorate Change

10/16/2019 | 04:38am EDT

16 October 2019

Arena Events Group plc

('Arena' or the 'Company')

Directorate Change

As previously detailed in the Group's interim results, Arena Events Group plc confirms that Stephen (Steve) Trowbridge has officially succeeded Piers Wilson as the Group's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) following an orderly handover period. Steve has now replaced Piers as a Director of the Group.

Steve has held executive roles in a number of public and private businesses, most recently taking over as the Chief Executive of Evans Cycles in October 2018, following its acquisition by Sports Direct International. Prior to joining Evans, originally as CFO in 2016, Steve was at HSS Hire for over seven years, including the role of CFO from 2014. Steve has also held senior finance roles at Thomson Reuters and was an equity analyst at SG Securities. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant at Ernst & Young and is a fellow of the ICAEW.

Ken Hanna, Chairman of Arena Events Group said 'We are very grateful for the work and dedication of Piers over the last seven years and wish him all the best for the future. Piers played a key role in the IPO of the Group in July 2017. We are delighted to have Steve join us as CFO, bringing a wealth of experience from a rental solutions and multi-site background. Steve has a track record of driving both organic and acquisition-based growth, and most recently led an organisation through a period of significant challenge and change'.

Pursuant to Schedule 2 (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, Stephen Neil Trowbridge (aged 46) has held the following directorships or partnerships in the past five years:

Current

Previous

N/A

ALL SEASONS HIRE LIMITED

HSS HIRE GROUP PLC

APEX GENERATORS LIMITED

HAMPSHIRE TOPCO LIMITED

1ST COLLECTION SERVICES LIMITED

UK PLATFORMS LTD

ACCESS RENTALS (UK) LIMITED

TECSERV CLEANING EQUIPMENT SERVICES LIMITED

HSS FINANCING PLC

HAMPSHIRE MIDCO LIMITED

HAMPSHIRE BIDCO LIMITED

HERO ACQUISITIONS LIMITED

HSS HIRE SERVICE HOLDINGS LIMITED

HSS HIRE SERVICE FINANCE LIMITED

HSS HIRE SERVICE GROUP LIMITED

A1 HIRE AND SALES LIMITED

ABIRD SUPERIOR LIMITED

ABIRD LIMITED

HSS TRAINING LIMITED

THE ORIGINAL TOOL HIRE COMPANY LIMITED

HSS HIRE LIMITED

HIRE SHOPS LIMITED

LAOIS HIRE SERVICES LIMITED

APRIL NUMBER 1 LIMITED

F. W. E. REALISATIONS LIMITED

APRIL NUMBER 3 LIMITED

APRIL NUMBER 2 LIMITED

APRIL BIDCO LIMITED

APRIL MIDCO LIMITED

APRIL TOPCO LIMITED

BANNAGROE LIMITED

Mr Trowbridge does not currently hold any shares in the Company however holds 2,162,162 share options, as previously detailed in the RNS dated 18 September.

Mr Trowbridge was a director of the Evans Cycles entity, F.W.E Realisations Limited, when it was placed into Administration on 30 October 2018. Mr Trowbridge, on 31 October 2018, resigned from the Evans Cycles entities of April Number 1 Limited, April Number 2 Limited, April Number 3 Limited, April BidCo Limited, April MidCo Limited and April TopCo Limited, which were placed into creditors' voluntary liquidation on 20 June 2019.

There is no further information required to be disclosed in respect of the above appointment pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2 (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Enquiries:

Arena Events Group plc

Greg Lawless (CEO)

Steve Trowbridge (CFO)

Cenkos Securities (Nomad and Broker)

+44(0)203 770 3838

+44(0)207 397 8900

Max Hartley / Max Gould (Corporate Finance)

Julian Morse (Sales)

Alma PR (Financial PR)

+44(0)203 405 0205

Josh Royston, John Coles, Helena Bogle

Disclaimer

Arena Events Group plc published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:37:08 UTC
