Arena Events : Group Plc Announces Results FY20

Greg Lawless, Group CEO comments 'The results to the end of March 2020 reflect a solid performance, a focus on consolidating acquisitions as well as delivering operational improvements in both the US and UK Divisions. Since March, our business has had to react quickly to this dramatic and changing environment. Our first priority has been to protect the health and well-being of our colleagues and customers.'
Read the full FY20 results announcement here.
Disclaimer
Arena Events Group plc published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 07:58:10 UTC