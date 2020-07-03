Log in
ARENA EVENTS GROUP PLC

03:59aARENA EVENTS : Group Plc Announces Results FY20
PU
02:49aARENA EVENTS : Audited Results for the fifteen-months ended 31 March 2020
PU
02:49aARENA EVENTS : FY20 Results Presentation
PU
Arena Events : Group Plc Announces Results FY20

07/03/2020

Greg Lawless, Group CEO comments 'The results to the end of March 2020 reflect a solid performance, a focus on consolidating acquisitions as well as delivering operational improvements in both the US and UK Divisions. Since March, our business has had to react quickly to this dramatic and changing environment. Our first priority has been to protect the health and well-being of our colleagues and customers.'

Read the full FY20 results announcement here.

Disclaimer

Arena Events Group plc published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 07:58:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 173 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2019 3,80 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
Net Debt 2019 43,4 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,70x
Yield 2019 14,8%
Capitalization 16,7 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Malcolm Lawless Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth George Hanna Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Neil Trowbridge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Roland Metcalfe Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry Arthur John Turcan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARENA EVENTS GROUP PLC-67.86%21
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.83%11 819
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-32.60%11 687
WPP GROUP-40.87%9 494
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-29.16%7 535
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-26.15%6 647
