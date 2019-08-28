Log in
Arena Pharmaceuticals : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo Global Healthcare Conference – Presenting on Wednesday, September 4, at 8:30 AM EDT in Boston
  • Citi Biotech Conference – Hosting investor meetings on Thursday, September 5, in Boston

A live audio webcast of the Wells Fargo presentation will be available under the investor relations section of Arena's website at www.arenapharm.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals is driven to deliver novel, transformational medicines with optimized pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients globally. Arena's proprietary pipeline includes multiple potentially first- or best-in-class assets with broad clinical utility. Etrasimod (APD334), with potential utility in a broad range of immune and inflammatory conditions, is being evaluated in later-stage clinical programs in ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as in programs for other indications such as atopic dermatitis. Arena is also evaluating olorinab (APD371) in a Phase 2 program for gastrointestinal pain. Arena continues to assess other earlier research and development stage drug candidates, including APD418 for decompensated heart failure.

Arena has additional license agreements and partnerships, including with United Therapeutics (ralinepag in a Phase 3 program for pulmonary arterial hypertension), Everest Medicines Limited (etrasimod in Greater China and select Asian countries), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (undisclosed target – preclinical), Outpost Medicine, LLC (undisclosed target – preclinical), and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. (BELVIQ® – marketed product).

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's participation in and webcast of upcoming investor conferences, Arena's drive, and the potential of Arena's assets, programs, licenses, and partnerships. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Corporate Contact:                                   
Kevin R. Lind
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer 
klind@arenapharm.com 
858.210.3636

Media Contact:
Matt Middleman, MD
LifeSci Public Relations
matt.middleman@lifescipublicrelations.com 
646.627.8384

Arena Pharmaceuticals Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arena-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-300908135.html

SOURCE Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
