Arena Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on April 10

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that Amit D. Munshi, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT. The conference will take place April 9-10, 2019 in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the investor relations section of Arena's website at www.arenapharm.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals is driven to deliver novel, transformational medicines with optimized pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients globally. Arena's proprietary pipeline includes multiple potentially first- or best-in-class assets with broad clinical utility. Etrasimod (APD334), with potential utility in a broad range of immune and inflammatory conditions, is being evaluated in later-stage clinical programs in ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease, as well as in programs for other indications such as atopic dermatitis. Arena is also evaluating olorinab (APD371) in a Phase 2 program for gastrointestinal pain. Arena continues to assess other earlier research and development stage drug candidates, including APD418 for decompensated heart failure. Arena's licensee, United Therapeutics, is evaluating ralinepag in a Phase 3 program for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Arena has additional license agreements and partnerships, including with Everest Medicines Limited (etrasimod in Greater China and select Asian countries), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (undisclosed target – preclinical), Outpost Medicine, LLC (undisclosed target – preclinical), and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. (BELVIQ® – marketed product).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "will," "driven to," "potentially," "potential," "evaluating for," "being evaluated," "assess for," or words of similar meaning, or they may be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about Arena's upcoming presentation and audio webcast and Arena's drive, focus, goals, strategy, clinical and research and development programs, collaborations, and licenses. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include the timing and outcome of research, development and regulatory review is uncertain; clinical programs may not proceed at the time or in the manner expected or at all; results of clinical trials and other studies are subject to different interpretations and may not be predictive of future results; and other risks related to developing and commercializing drugs; as well as those factors disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

