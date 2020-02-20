Arena Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that Amit D. Munshi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming investor conferences:

SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Presenting on Tuesday, February 25 , at 3:00 PM ET , in New York City

, at , in Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference – Presenting on Wednesday, March 4 , at 10:40AM ET , in Boston

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be posted under the investor relations section of Arena's website at www.arenapharm.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals is uniquely positioned to develop best-in-disease medicines with optimized efficacy and safety for patients globally. Our drive to deliver a robust pipeline of novel, transformational medicines is grounded in two decades of world class G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) discovery research.

It is the breadth and depth of our portfolio, prioritization of drug development to meet unmet patient needs, strong financial health and growing, bold-thinking world-class team that gives Arena the ingredients and passion to build a sustainable, vibrant next-generation pharmaceutical company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's upcoming conferences and Arena's position, drive, portfolio, prioritization, and financial position, For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

