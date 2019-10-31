Arena Pharmaceuticals : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 7

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, November 7, 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results with the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM EST.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

When: Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 4:30 PM EST

Dial-in: (877) 643-7155 (United States) or (914) 495-8552 (International)

Conference ID: 2598434

Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register. You can access the live webcast under the investor relations section of Arena's website. A replay of the conference call will be archived under the investor relations section of Arena's website for 30 days after the call.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals is driven to deliver novel, transformational medicines with optimized pharmacology to patients globally. Arena's proprietary pipeline includes multiple potentially first- or best-in-class assets with broad clinical utility. Etrasimod (APD334), with potential utility in a broad range of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, is being evaluated in later-stage clinical programs in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a Phase 2 program in atopic dermatitis (AD), as well as progressing programs for other potential indications. Arena is also evaluating olorinab (APD371) in a Phase 2 program for gastrointestinal pain. Arena continues to assess other earlier research and development stage drug candidates, including APD418 for decompensated heart failure.

Arena has additional license agreements and partnerships, including with United Therapeutics (ralinepag in a Phase 3 program for pulmonary arterial hypertension), Everest Medicines Limited (etrasimod in Greater China and select Asian countries), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (undisclosed target – preclinical), Outpost Medicine, LLC (undisclosed target – Phase 1), and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. (BELVIQ® – marketed product).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's upcoming conference call and live webcast with the investment community, Arena's drive, and the potential of Arena's assets, programs, licenses, and partnerships. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin R. Lind

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

klind@arenapharm.com

858.210.3636

Media Contact:

Matt Middleman, MD

LifeSci Public Relations

matt.middleman@lifescipublicrelations.com

646.627.8384

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arena-pharmaceuticals-to-release-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-and-provide-corporate-update-on-november-7-300948776.html

SOURCE Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.