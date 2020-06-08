Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ares Capital Corporation    ARCC

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

(ARCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ares Capital Corporation : Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced today that it has changed the format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders from a physical in-person meeting to a virtual-only format. The Annual Meeting will still be hosted on June 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Los Angeles PDT (6:00 p.m. New York EDT).

To participate in the meeting, stockholders of record as of March 25, 2020 will need to visit https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ARCC2020 and enter their control number included on their proxy card, voting instruction form or other notice received. Stockholders accessing the virtual meeting using their control numbers will also be able to vote and ask questions pertinent to matters at the meeting.

Ares Capital encourages eligible stockholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy materials previously distributed. The proxy card included with the Annual Meeting proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the information above and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

Ares Capital is a leading specialty finance company that provides one-stop debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle market companies and power generation projects. Ares Capital originates and invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, equity investments through its national direct origination platform. Ares Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments primarily in private companies. Ares Capital has elected to be regulated as a BDC and is the largest BDC by both market capitalization and total assets. Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES), a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager. For more information about Ares Capital Corporation, visit www.arescapitalcorp.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or Ares Capital’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Ares Capital’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Ares Capital undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
05:01pARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
05/20ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : to Present at the Deutsche Bank 10th Annual Global Fi..
BU
05/05ARES CAPITAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces March 31, 2020 Financial Results and Declar..
BU
05/05ARES CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/05ARES CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
04/02ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ende..
BU
03/31ARES CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
03/31ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : Increases and Extends Its Revolving Credit Facility
BU
03/23ARES CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 403 M - -
Net income 2020 -270 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -32,7x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 6 546 M 6 546 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 15,10 $
Last Close Price 15,49 $
Spread / Highest target 9,75%
Spread / Average Target -2,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Kipp deVeer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell S. Goldstein Co-President
Michael Lewis Smith Co-President
Bennett Rosenthal Co-Chairman
Michael J. Arougheti Co-Chairman & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-16.94%6 546
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.43%3 392
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.58%2 412
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-34.42%1 990
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-32.43%1 669
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-32.09%1 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group