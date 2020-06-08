Ares Capital Corporation : Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced today that it has changed the format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders from a physical in-person meeting to a virtual-only format. The Annual Meeting will still be hosted on June 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Los Angeles PDT (6:00 p.m. New York EDT).

To participate in the meeting, stockholders of record as of March 25, 2020 will need to visit https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ARCC2020 and enter their control number included on their proxy card, voting instruction form or other notice received. Stockholders accessing the virtual meeting using their control numbers will also be able to vote and ask questions pertinent to matters at the meeting.

Ares Capital encourages eligible stockholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy materials previously distributed. The proxy card included with the Annual Meeting proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the information above and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

Ares Capital is a leading specialty finance company that provides one-stop debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle market companies and power generation projects. Ares Capital originates and invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, equity investments through its national direct origination platform. Ares Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments primarily in private companies. Ares Capital has elected to be regulated as a BDC and is the largest BDC by both market capitalization and total assets. Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES), a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager. For more information about Ares Capital Corporation, visit www.arescapitalcorp.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or Ares Capital’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Ares Capital’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Ares Capital undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005727/en/