Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ares Capital Corporation    ARCC

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

(ARCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ares Capital Corporation : Announces Virtual 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced today that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (“COVID-19”) and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, it has changed the format of its 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders from a physical in-person meeting to a virtual-only format. The Special Meeting will still be hosted on August 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Los Angeles PDT (6:00 p.m. New York EDT).

To participate in the meeting, stockholders of record as of June 5, 2020 will need to visit https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ARCC2020SM and enter their control number included on their proxy card, voting instruction form or other notice received. Stockholders accessing the virtual meeting using their control numbers will also be able to vote and ask questions pertinent to matters at the meeting.

Ares Capital encourages eligible stockholders to vote on the proposal prior to the Special Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy materials previously distributed. The proxy card included with the Special Meeting proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the information above and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Special Meeting.

ABOUT ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

Ares Capital is a leading specialty finance company that provides one-stop debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle market companies and power generation projects. Ares Capital originates and invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, equity investments through its national direct origination platform. Ares Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments primarily in private companies. Ares Capital has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“BDC”) and is the largest BDC by both market capitalization as of June 30, 2020 and total assets as of March 31, 2020. Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES), a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager. For more information about Ares Capital Corporation, visit www.arescapitalcorp.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or Ares Capital’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on Ares Capital’s business, Ares Capital’s portfolio companies, Ares Capital’s industry and the global economy. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Ares Capital’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Capital undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
05:02pARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Virtual 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholder..
BU
07/15ARES CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
07/08ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : Prices Public Offering of $750.0 Million 3.875% Unsec..
BU
07/06ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : Schedules Earnings Release for the Second Quarter End..
BU
06/24ARES CAPITAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
06/16ARES CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
06/12ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 433 M - -
Net income 2020 -274 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,4x
Yield 2020 11,0%
Capitalization 6 090 M 6 090 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,94x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 15,22 $
Last Close Price 14,41 $
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Kipp deVeer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell S. Goldstein Co-President
Michael Lewis Smith Co-President
Bennett Rosenthal Co-Chairman
Michael J. Arougheti Co-Chairman & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-22.73%6 090
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.29%3 310
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.52%2 470
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-40.50%1 806
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-34.76%1 611
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-24.11%1 168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group