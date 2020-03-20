Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ares Capital Corporation    ARCC

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION

(ARCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

High Risk Lenders Have Been Hit Hard by Coronavirus Market Turmoil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 07:06pm EDT

By William Louch

Business development companies, which raise money from investors and loan it to small, private businesses that need capital, have been among the hardest hit in this month's stock market rout.

The market losses seen by these lenders, many of which are managed by well-known private-equity firms or asset managers, reflect broader concerns about whether the highly levered companies they serve can survive an economic downturn.

FS KKR Capital Corp. and Ares Capital Corp., two of the largest lenders, are down about 60% and 45%, respectively, over the past month. Lenders managed by Carlyle Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. and Investcorp have fallen 57%, 59% and 68% over the same period. The S&P 500 is down around 32% over the past four weeks by comparison.

KKR, Carlyle and BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. declined to comment for this article, while Ares and Investcorp weren't immediately available for comment.

BDCs have come to play an important role in the wider economy over the past decade, stepping in to fill the void left as banks cut lending to small and midsize companies in the wake of the financial crisis that began in 2007.

The publicly traded loan companies offer individual investors the chance to access the fast-growing private credit market. Because the market is risky, opaque and comes with high fees, it is typically only open to institutions such as public pensions.

But the lenders have had to contend with increasing competition from private-credit funds that have raised hundreds of billions of dollars from investors over the past decade.

Now, the lenders face a reckoning as businesses they have lent money to shut down and brace for significant losses as the U.S. battles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"Leverage levels have gone up pretty meaningfully over the past five years and we are at really high levels of leverage and there is less margin of error in these businesses in their capital structures," said Ryan Lynch, a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods managing director covering business development companies. "Those medium-quality companies with a lot of leverage on are going to struggle and we are going to see an increasing amount of defaults across the BDC space."

To be sure, other factors have contributed to the steep decline in the shares of the business development companies. Individual investors typically own the bulk of these stocks and are usually more flighty in a downturn, another industry analyst said.

"Retail freaks out during periods like this," that analyst said. "They think anything that pays a high yield must be a high-risk junk bond, so there is a lot of selling in that direction."

These lenders typically tout annual returns of at least 8%, according to marketing presentations, well above less risky assets like government bonds.

To help deliver such returns in a competitive market, many of the lenders have been ramping up the leverage they use themselves.

In 2018, to encourage greater lending to small companies, Congress legislated an increase in the amount of leverage BDCs can use, after a lengthy lobbying campaign.

The change also aimed to encourage lending to safer companies that could still generate the same returns. But increased leverage can amplify the impact when a deal sours, potentially widening losses in a downturn.

Even before recent market volatility, some performance issues had emerged, particularly at some of the lenders managed by large Wall Street asset managers, who haven't been investing in the direct lending space for that long, Mr. Lynch said.

FS KKR Capital, which is managed by KKR & Co., has seen write-downs across its portfolio in recent years, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings this year. Loans to companies, including footwear maker Rockport Group LLC and U.S. department store Belk Inc., are among the underwater deals, the filings show. BlackRock TCP Capital also suffered write-downs of loans to companies including prison phone operator Securus Technologies, separate filings show.

Plummeting BDC share prices -- and the impact of coronavirus shutdowns imposed on their underlying portfolios -- are set to hit individual investors hardest.

"I'm a retiree. It was income stuff and I knew the industry," said Girard Miller, a former pension fund executive. "Nowhere at any time did I envision a pandemic scenario. I envisioned, you know, a normal financial crisis and so forth. This is the 1,000 year storm in the BDC industry."

He added that the risks of investing in these levered companies aren't adequately laid out for potential investors.

"If anybody deserves heightened SEC scrutiny, this is the industry that needs it," Mr. Miller said. "It needs it immediately before everyone loses their money."

Write to William Louch at william.louch@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION -2.17% 10.39 Delayed Quote.-43.06%
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. -10.83% 6.01 Delayed Quote.-52.03%
BLACKROCK, INC. -10.73% 354.72 Delayed Quote.-20.95%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.55% 19173.98 Delayed Quote.-30.27%
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. -10.14% 2.48 Delayed Quote.-54.98%
NASDAQ 100 -4.04% 6994.29106 Delayed Quote.-14.42%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.79% 6879.517406 Delayed Quote.-18.25%
S&P 500 -4.34% 2304.92 Delayed Quote.-25.42%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -2.95% 19.39 Delayed Quote.-37.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
07:06pHigh Risk Lenders Have Been Hit Hard by Coronavirus Market Turmoil
DJ
03/13ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/27ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Instituti..
BU
02/12ARES CAPITAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/12ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces December 31, 2019 Financial Results and Dec..
BU
02/12ARES CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/12ARES CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
02/03ARES CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
01/30U.S. LNG producers fear more price drops as they await China buys under Phase..
RE
01/30ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calendar Year..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 591 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 785 M
Debt 2020 8 209 M
Yield 2020 15,6%
P/E ratio 2020 5,73x
P/E ratio 2021 5,60x
EV / Sales2020 7,97x
EV / Sales2021 8,22x
Capitalization 4 479 M
Chart ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 19,53  $
Last Close Price 10,39  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 88,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Kipp deVeer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell S. Goldstein Co-President
Michael Lewis Smith Co-President
Bennett Rosenthal Co-Chairman
Michael J. Arougheti Co-Chairman & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-43.06%4 578
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.15%2 720
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-21.39%1 747
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 695
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-37.25%1 549
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-54.98%1 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group