Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation : to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) announced today that
Tae-Sik Yoon, its Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at
the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday,
March 13, 2019 at 10:40 am EDT in New York, NY.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the
Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.arescre.com.
For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be
available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.
About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company
primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate
loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination
platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable
financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The
Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate
financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on
providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in
liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate
Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate
investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares
Management Corporation. For more information, please visit www.arescre.com.
The contents of such website are not, and should not be deemed to be,
incorporated by reference herein.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein or on the webcast / conference call, may
constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which relate to future events or the
Company’s future performance or financial condition. These statements
are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and
involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ
materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a
number of factors, including the risks described from time to time in
its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any
forward-looking statement, including any contained herein, speaks only
as of the time of this press release and Ares Commercial Real Estate
Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements
made herein or on the webcast/conference call.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005091/en/