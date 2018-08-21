Log in
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund : Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

08/21/2018 | 10:30pm CEST

Ares Capital Management II LLC today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC) as of July 31, 2018 is now available via www.arespublicfunds.com.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (“ARDC”) is a closed-end management company that is externally managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC, a subsidiary of Ares Management, L.P. ARDC seeks to provide an attractive level of total return, primarily through current income and, secondarily, through capital appreciation. ARDC invests in a broad, dynamically-managed portfolio of credit investments. There can be no assurance that ARDC will achieve its investment objective. ARDC’s net asset value may be accessed through its NASDAQ ticker symbol, XADCX. Additional information is available at www.arespublicfunds.com.

About Ares Management, L.P.

Ares Management, L.P. is a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $121.4 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2018 and 18 offices in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Since its inception in 1997, Ares has adhered to a disciplined investment philosophy that focuses on delivering strong risk-adjusted investment returns throughout market cycles. Ares believes each of its three distinct but complementary investment groups in Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate is a market leader based on assets under management and investment performance. Ares was built upon the fundamental principle that each group benefits from being part of the greater whole. For more information, visit www.aresmgmt.com.

This document is not an offer to sell securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of ARDC carefully before investing.

ARDC is a closed-end fund, which does not engage in continuous offerings of its shares. Since its initial public offering, ARDC has traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ARDC. Investors wishing to purchase or sell shares may do so by placing orders through a broker dealer or other intermediary.


© Business Wire 2018
