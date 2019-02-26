Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ares Management Corp    ARES

ARES MANAGEMENT CORP

(ARES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ares Management : 10-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 05:23pm EST

Ares :: Document Details

Disclaimer

Ares Management Corporation published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 22:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARES MANAGEMENT CORP
05:23pARES MANAGEMENT : 10-k
PU
05:10pARES MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition An..
AQ
09:38aARES MANAGEMENT : Oil and Gas Pipelines to Connect Permian Basin with Gulf Coast..
AQ
06:38aARES MANAGEMENT : Direct Lending Funds Commit Over £1 Billion to Uk-Based Daisy ..
PU
02:01aARES MANAGEMENT : Direct Lending Funds Commit over £1 Billion to UK-Based Daisy ..
BU
02/19ARES MANAGEMENT : Highlights Fourth Quarter and Full Year U.S. Direct Lending Co..
PU
02/14ARES MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
02/14ARES MANAGEMENT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14ARES MANAGEMENT : Q4-2018 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/14ARES MANAGEMENT : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 482 M
Net income 2019 158 M
Debt 2019 3 156 M
Yield 2019 5,38%
P/E ratio 2019 13,66
P/E ratio 2020 12,42
EV / Sales 2019 7,01x
EV / Sales 2020 5,76x
Capitalization 5 265 M
Chart ARES MANAGEMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Ares Management Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES MANAGEMENT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 26,2 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Michael Robert McFerran Chief Operating & Financial Officer & Partner
Ann Yee-Kono Chief Information & Risk Officer, Partner
Sandesh Hegde Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT CORP9.62%5 265
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP6.27%23 180
LEGAL & GENERAL19.22%21 566
AMUNDI21.06%12 755
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-7.68%10 637
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-6.70%7 850
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.