Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ares Management Corp    ARES

ARES MANAGEMENT CORP

(ARES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ares Management : Accordia Partners and Ares Management's Real Estate Group Acquire 2 Morrissey Boulevard in Boston

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

A joint venture between Accordia Partners and real estate private equity funds managed by affiliates of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) announced today the acquisition of 2 Morrissey Boulevard in Boston, MA from affiliates of Beacon Capital Partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005882/en/

The site at 2 Morrissey includes five buildings with a total of 425,000 rentable square feet. The property is fully leased to Santander Bank under a long-term lease. Located in the Dorchester enclave of Boston at the JFK/UMass MBTA station, 2 Morrissey is across the street from the 20-acre site of the former Bayside Expo Center. Accordia Partners and Ares Management were selected by the University of Massachusetts earlier this year to develop the Bayside Expo Center site.

“This purchase reflects our commitment to and interest in this area. With proximity to transit, the waterfront and the talent assets of UMass Boston, we are confident that this neighborhood is a strong investment,” said Dick Galvin and Kirk Sykes of Accordia Partners.

“This transaction for 2 Morrissey reflects our confidence in the long-term growth and development of the Dorchester neighborhood, especially given the tremendous increase in employment across greater Boston,” said Andrew Holm, Partner in the Ares Real Estate Group. “Ares is excited to continue to work with Accordia and other stakeholders to capitalize on this significant opportunity.”

Newmark Knight Frank’s Boston Capital Markets team served as advisor on the transaction on behalf of the seller, and its Boston Debt & Structured Finance team represented the buyers in arranging debt financing for the transaction.

About Accordia Partners

Accordia Partners, LLC (MBE) was formed in September 2014 with the intent of pursuing large, complex, urban real estate development projects within Boston. Led by partners Kirk Sykes and Richard Galvin, Accordia Partners has a combined 60 years of development experience in the Boston market. A core component of Accordia's mission is to leverage the scale of these urban projects in order to increase the level of inclusion and diversity within the real estate, design, and construction industries. Accordia's projects create opportunities in equity, employment, and education for all of Boston's citizens.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation is a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $137 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2019 and 18 offices in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Since its inception in 1997, Ares has adhered to a disciplined investment philosophy that focuses on delivering strong risk-adjusted investment returns throughout market cycles. Ares believes each of its three distinct but complementary investment groups in Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate is a market leader based on assets under management and investment performance. Ares was built upon the fundamental principle that each group benefits from being part of the greater whole. For more information, visit www.aresmgmt.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARES MANAGEMENT CORP
04:46pARES MANAGEMENT : Accordia Partners and Ares Management's Real Estate Group Acqu..
BU
06:31aARES MANAGEMENT : Agrees to Sell NVA, the Leading Independent Veterinary Platfor..
BU
06/11PRESS GANEY : Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Affiliates of A..
BU
06/11ARES MANAGEMENT : EQT to sell Press Ganey
AQ
06/07ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : Adds Two Senior Investment Professionals to Credit..
BU
06/06ARES MANAGEMENT : Real Estate Group and Douglaston Development Announce Joint Ve..
BU
05/31ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : to Present at The Morgan Stanley Financials Confer..
BU
05/29ARES MANAGEMENT : Form 8-K
PU
05/29ARES MANAGEMENT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28VOLERY CAPITAL PARTNERS : and Ares Management Corporation Announce Strategic Par..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 254 M
EBIT 2019 459 M
Net income 2019 159 M
Debt 2019 3 202 M
Yield 2019 4,99%
P/E ratio 2019 17,03
P/E ratio 2020 13,32
EV / Sales 2019 7,09x
EV / Sales 2020 6,05x
Capitalization 5 684 M
Chart ARES MANAGEMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Ares Management Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES MANAGEMENT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 28,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Michael Robert McFerran Chief Operating & Financial Officer & Partner
Ann Yee-Kono Chief Information & Risk Officer, Partner
Sandesh Hegde Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT CORP24.45%5 773
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC14.75%23 510
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.12.47%16 313
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN1.14%13 390
AMUNDI28.03%12 971
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC5.90%8 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About