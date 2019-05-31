Log in
Ares Management Corporation : to Present at The Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

05/31/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) announced today that its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael McFerran, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 starting at 11:00 am EDT in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available in the Investor Resources section of Ares’ website at www.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on Ares’ website shortly after the event.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation is a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $137 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2019 and 18 offices in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Since its inception in 1997, Ares has adhered to a disciplined investment philosophy that focuses on delivering strong risk-adjusted investment returns throughout market cycles. Ares believes each of its three distinct but complementary investment groups in Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate is a market leader based on assets under management and investment performance. Ares was built upon the fundamental principle that each group benefits from being part of the greater whole. For more information, visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Management Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference call.


© Business Wire 2019
