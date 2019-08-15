Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ares Management Corp    ARES

ARES MANAGEMENT CORP

(ARES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ares Management : EPIC Y-Grade Announces Execution of Strategic Long-Term Ethane and Ethylene Transportation Agreements With Gulf Coast Growth Ventures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 06:31am EDT

EPIC Y-Grade will construct two 12” pipelines for Gulf Coast Growth Ventures’ 1.8 metric ton ethane steam cracker in San Patricio County, Texas

Pipelines will transport ethane from the EPIC fractionator in Robstown, Texas, and provide delivery of ethylene to the Markham, Texas marketplace

EPIC Y-Grade Holdings, LP (“EPIC”) today announced that affiliates, EPIC Y-Grade Pipeline LP and EPIC Olefins LP, will construct over 130 miles of 12” ethane and ethylene pipeline to support the steam cracker being built by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (“GCGV”) in San Patricio County. Both pipelines are expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2020.

The transportation agreements between EPIC and GCGV are multiyear and are underpinned by minimum volume commitments.

“We are extremely proud to be a key supplier and service provider to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures as they construct a world class ethane cracker in the lower Gulf Coast,” said Phillip Mezey, Chief Executive Officer of EPIC. “These strategic infrastructure investments by both of our companies will continue to drive future investment in the greater Corpus Christi area.”

About EPIC

EPIC was formed in 2017 to build, own and operate midstream infrastructure in both the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins. EPIC’s first two projects, the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and the EPIC NGL Pipeline, will transport crude and NGL across Texas for delivery into the Corpus Christi market. The EPIC Pipelines are backed by capital commitments from funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES). For more information, visit www.epicpipelinelp.com.

About Gulf Coast Growth Ventures

ExxonMobil and SABIC are building a multi-billion-dollar plastics manufacturing facility in San Patricio County, Texas. The project, Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, is a unique opportunity created by the abundance of low-cost U.S. natural gas. ExxonMobil and SABIC bring unmatched expertise to this project, having worked together in petrochemical ventures for more than 35 years. For more information, please visit: http://www.gulfcoastgv.com/index.php.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management’s investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Our global platform had $142 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2019 and employs more than 1,000 employees in over 20 offices across four continents. Please visit www.aresmgmt.com for additional information.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARES MANAGEMENT CORP
06:31aARES MANAGEMENT : EPIC Y-Grade Announces Execution of Strategic Long-Term Ethane..
BU
08/02ARES MANAGEMENT : Joel Holsinger Joins Ares Management Corporation as Co-Head of..
BU
08/01ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : Highlights Second Quarter U.S. Direct Lending Comm..
BU
08/01ARES MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition An..
AQ
07/31VALET LIVING : Partners With Mark-Taylor To Expand Valet Living : Home Throughou..
PR
07/31ARES MANAGEMENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31ARES MANAGEMENT : Q2-2019 Earnings Presentation
PU
07/31ARES MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
07/31ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/30ARES MANAGEMENT : Real Estate Group and Black Mountain Partners Acquire Prominen..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 222 M
EBIT 2019 458 M
Net income 2019 157 M
Debt 2019 5 951 M
Yield 2019 4,71%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,26x
EV / Sales2020 5,63x
Capitalization 2 925 M
Chart ARES MANAGEMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Ares Management Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES MANAGEMENT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 31,25  $
Last Close Price 27,21  $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Michael Robert McFerran Chief Operating & Financial Officer & Partner
Ann Yee-Kono Chief Information & Risk Officer, Partner
Sandesh Hegde Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT CORP25.28%2 925
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP--.--%30 326
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC17.59%24 819
LEGAL & GENERAL2.21%16 435
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-9.04%13 589
AMUNDI18.28%12 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group