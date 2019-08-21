Ares Management : Form Registration Statement 0 08/21/2019 | 05:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Section 1: S-8(S-8) As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 21, 2019 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, DC 20549 ____________________________________________________ FORM S-8 Ares Management Corporation (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 80-0962035 (State or Other Jurisdiction (IRS Employer of Incorporation) Identification No.) 2000 Avenue of the Stars, 12th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90067 (Address, including zip Code, of Principal Executive Offices) Ares Management Corporation Second Amended & Restated 2014 Equity Incentive Plan (Full title of the plan) Michael D. Weiner c/o Ares Management Corporation 2000 Avenue of the Stars, 12th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90067 (310) 201-4100 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copies to: Philippa M. Bond Kirkland & Ellis LLP 2029 Century Park East, Suite 1400, Los Angeles, California 90067 Tel (310) 552-4200 Fax (310) 552-5900 Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large Accelerated Filer x Accelerated Filer ☐ Non-Accelerated Filer ☐ Smaller Reporting Company ☐ Emerging Growth Company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨ ______________________________________________________ CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Proposed Proposed Amount Maximum Maximum Of Title Of Securities Amount To Be Offering Price Aggregate Registration To Be Registered Registered(1) Per Share(2) Offering Price(2) Fee Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share 5,560,150 $ 27.20 $ 151,236,080.00 $ 18,329.81 This Registration Statement covers 5,560,150 shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Shares") of Ares Management Corporation (the "Company") available for issuance under the Ares Management Corporation Second Amended & Restated 2014 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). In addition, pursuant to Rule 416

(a) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), this Registration Statement also covers an indeterminate number of Common Shares as may be offered or issued under the Plan to prevent dilution resulting from stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions that result in an increase in the number of the outstanding Common Shares or shares issuable pursuant to awards granted under the Plan. Estimated in accordance with Rules 457(c) and 457(h) under the Securities Act solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee, on the basis of $27.20 per Common Share, which is the average of the high and low price per Common Share as reported by the New York Stock Exchange on August 15, 2019. EXPLANATORY NOTE This Registration Statement on Form S-8 is being filed for the purpose of registering an additional 5,560,150 Common Shares of the Company reserved for issuance under the Plan. These additional Common Shares are additional securities of the same class as other securities for which an original registration statement (File No. 333-195627) on Form S- 8 was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on May 1, 2014, an additional registration statement (File No. 333-202901) was filed with the Commission on March 20, 2015, an additional registration statement (File No. 333-218063) was filed with the Commission on May 17, 2017, an additional registration statement (File No. 333-225271) was filed with the Commission on May 30, 2018, and a post-effective amendment to a registration statement (File No. 333-225271) was filed with the Commission on November 26, 2018. These additional Common Shares have become reserved for issuance as a result of the operation of the "evergreen" provision of the Plan, which provides that the total number of shares subject to the Plan will be increased on the first day of each fiscal year pursuant to a specified formula. Pursuant to General Instruction E to Form S-8, the contents of such earlier registration statement are incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement, except that the provisions contained in Part II of such earlier registration statements are modified as set forth in this Registration Statement. PART II INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT Item 3. Incorporation of Documents by Reference. The following documents filed with the Commission by the Company pursuant to the Securities Act and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), are hereby incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement: The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (File No. 001-36429) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed on February 26, 2019. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (File No. 001-36429) for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019, filed on May 6, 2019 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (File No. 001-36429) for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019, filed on August 1, 2019. The portions of the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A (File No. 001-36429) filed with the Commission on April 9, 2019 that are incorporated by reference into the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Item 5.02 of the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-36429) filed with the Commission on January 22, 2019; the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-36429) filed with the Commission on March 26, 2019; the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-36429) filed with the Commission on May 22, 2019; the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-36429) filed with the Commission on May 29, 2019; and the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-36429) filed with the Commission on July 9, 2019. The description of the Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Ares Management Corporation in Amendment No. 2 to Form 8-A/A (File No. 001-36429), filed on November 26, 2018. All documents filed by the Company with the Commission pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 and 15(d) of the Exchange Act subsequent to the effectiveness of this Registration Statement and prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment that indicates that all securities offered hereby have been sold or that deregisters all offerings of securities then remaining unsold shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement and to be part hereof from the date of filing of such documents. Any statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the extent that a statement contained herein or in any subsequently filed document which also is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference herein modifies or supersedes such statement. Any such statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this Registration Statement. In no event, however, will any information that the Company discloses under Item 2.02 or Item 7.01 of any Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company may from time to time furnish to the Commission be incorporated by reference into, or otherwise become a part of, this Registration Statement. Any statement contained in a document that is deemed to be incorporated by reference or deemed to be part of this Registration Statement after the most recent effective date may modify or replace existing statements contained in this Registration Statement. Item 4. Description of Securities. Not applicable. Item 5. Interests of Named Experts and Counsel. Not applicable. Item 6. Indemnification of Directors and Officers. The certificate of incorporation of the Company provides that in most circumstances the Company will indemnify the following persons, to the fullest extent permitted by law, from and against all losses, claims, damages, liabilities, joint or several, expenses (including legal fees and expenses), judgments, fines, penalties, interest, settlements or other amounts arising from any and all threatened, pending or completed claim, demand, action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative, and whether formal or informal, and including appeals, in which any Indemnitee may be involved, or is threatened to be involved, as a party or otherwise, by reason of its status as an Indemnitee, whether arising from acts or omissions to act occurring on, before or after the date of its Certificate of Incorporation, on an after tax basis: (a) each member of the Board of Directors and officer of the Company, (b) each Record Holder (as defined in the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company) of Class B Common Stock (as defined in the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company), (c) the Former General Partner (as defined in the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company), (d) any Person (as defined in the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company) who is or was a "tax matters partner" (as defined in the Code prior to amendment by P.L. 114-74) or "partnership representative" (as defined in Section 6223 of the Code after amendment by P.L. 114-74), member, manager, officer or director of any Record Holder of Class B Common Stock or the Former General Partner, (e) any member, manager, officer or director of any Record Holder of Class B Common Stock or the Former General Partner who is or was serving at the request of any Record Holder of Class B Common Stock or the Former General Partner as a director, officer, manager, employee, trustee, fiduciary, partner, tax matters partner, partnership representative, member, representative, agent or advisor of another Person; provided that such a Person will not be indemnified solely for providing, on a fee-for-services basis or similar arm's-length compensatory basis, agency, advisory, consulting, trustee, fiduciary or custodial services, (f) any Person who controls any Record Holder of Class B Common Stock or the Former General Partner and (g) any Person a Record Holder of Class B Common Stock, in its sole discretion, designates as an "Indemnitee." The Company agrees to provide this indemnification unless there has been a final and non-appealable judgment entered by a court of competent jurisdiction determining that these persons acted in bad faith or with criminal intent. Any indemnification under these provisions will only be out of the Company's assets. The Company is not personally liable for, and does not have any obligation to contribute or loan funds or assets to the Board of Directors to enable it to effectuate, indemnification. The Company may purchase insurance against liabilities asserted against and expenses incurred by persons for the Company's activities, regardless of whether the Company would have the power to indemnify the person against liabilities under the certificate of incorporation of the Company. Item 7. Exemption from Registration Claimed. Not applicable. 2 Item 8. Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed as part of this Registration Statement: Exhibit No. Exhibit Document 4.1 Certificate of Incorporation of Ares Management Corporation (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 99.3 to the Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-36429) filed with the SEC on November 15, 2018). 4.2 Bylaws of Ares Management Corporation (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 99.4 to the Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001- 36429) filed with the SEC on November 15, 2018). 5.1* Opinion of Kirkland & Ellis LLP 10.1 Second Amended & Restated 2014 Equity Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8 POS (File No. 333-225271) filed with the SEC on November 26, 2018). 10.2 Form of Restricted Unit Agreement under the Second Amended & Restated 2014 Equity Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.2 to the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8 POS (File No. 333-225271) filed with the SEC on November 26, 2018). 10.3 Form of Deferred Restricted Unit Agreement under the Second Amended & Restated 2014 Equity Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.3 to the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8 POS (File No. 333-225271) filed with the SEC on November 26, 2018). 10.4 Form of Director Restricted Unit Agreement under the Second Amended & Restated 2014 Equity Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.4 to the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8 POS (File No. 333-225271) filed with the SEC on November 26, 2018). 10.5 Form of Option Agreement under the Second Amended & Restated 2014 Equity Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.19 to the Registrant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (File No. 001-36429) filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019). 10.6 Form of Phantom Unit Agreement under the Second Amended & Restated 2014 Equity Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.20 to the Registrant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (File No. 001-36429) filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019). 23.1* Consent of Ernst & Young LLP 23.2* Consent of Kirkland & Ellis LLP (included as part of Exhibit 5.1) 24.1* Powers of Attorney (included on the signature pages to this Registration Statement) *Filed herewith. Item 9. Undertakings. (a) The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes: To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this Registration Statement:

(i) To include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act; To reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than 20 percent change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of Registration Fee" table in the effective registration statement; (iii) To include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any material change to such information in the registration statement; provided, however, that paragraphs (a)(1)(i) and (a)(1)(ii) above do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the registrant pursuant to section 13 or section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that are incorporated by reference in the registration statement. That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering. 3 The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes that, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each filing of the registrant's annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan's annual report pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act) that is incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or controlling person of the registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

