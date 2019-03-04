Ares Management : Investor Presentation

Ares Investor Presentation

March 2019

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES)("Ares")SEC filings and other public announcements that Ares may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. Ares undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements or other information contained in this presentation. These materials contain information about Ares, its affiliated funds and certain of their respective personnel and affiliates, information about their respective historical performance and general information about the market. You should not view information related to the past performance of Ares and its affiliated funds or information about the market, as indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Certain Ares Fund securities may be offered through our affiliate, Ares Investor Services LLC("AIS"),a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Nothing in these materials should be construed as a recommendation to invest in any securities that may be issued by Ares or as legal, accounting or tax advice. None of Ares, its affiliated funds orany affiliate of Ares or its affiliated funds makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein and nothing containedherein shall be relied upon as a promise or representation whether as to the past or future performance. Certain information set forth herein includes estimates, projections and targets and involves significant elements of subjective judgment and analysis. Further, such information, unless otherwise stated, is before giving effect to management and incentive fees and deductions for taxes. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such estimates, projections or targets or that all assumptions relating to such estimates, projections or targets have been considered or stated or that such estimates, projections or targets will be realized.

These materials are not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, any security, the offer and/or sale of which can only be made by definitive offering documentation. Any offer or solicitation with respect to any securities that may be issued by Ares will be made only by means of definitive offering memoranda or prospectus, which will be provided to prospective investors and will contain material information that is not set forth herein, including risk factors relating to any such investment.

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events orAres'future performance or financial condition. These statements are based on certain assumptions about future events or conditions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Ares undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

An investment in Ares will be discrete from an investment in any funds or other investment programs managed by Ares and the results or performance of such other investment programs is not indicative of the results or performance that will be achieved by Ares or such investment programs. Moreover, neither the realized returns nor the unrealized values attributable to one Ares fund are directly applicable to an investment in any other Ares fund.

An investment in Ares may be volatile and can suffer from adverse or unexpected market moves or other adverse events. Investors may suffer the loss of their entire investment. The information set forth herein is as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise indicated and Ares undertakes no duty to update any of the information set forth herein.

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial performance measures to evaluateAres'performance and that of its business segments. Management believes that these measures provide investorswith a greater understanding ofAres'business and that investors should review the same supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that management uses to analyzeAres'performance. Themeasures described herein represent those non-GAAP measures used by management, in each case before giving effect to the consolidation of certain funds that Ares consolidates with its results in accordance with GAAP. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu ofAres'financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix for definitions and explanations of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Amounts and percentages may reflect rounding adjustments and consequently totals may not appear to sum.

Some funds managed by Ares or its affiliates may be unregistered private investment partnerships, funds or pools that may invest and trade in many different markets, strategies and instruments and are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds, including mutual fund requirements to provide certain periodic and standardized pricing and valuation information to investors. Fees vary and may potentially be high. In addition, in light of the various investment strategies of such other investment partnerships, funds and/or pools, it is noted that such other investment programs may have portfolio investments inconsistent with those of the strategy or investment vehicle proposed herein. For the definitions of certain terms used in this presentation, please refer to the"Glossary"slide in the appendix.

This may contain information from BofA Merrill Lynch, used with permission. BOFA MERRILL LYNCH IS LICENSING THE ICE BOFAML INDICES AND RELATED DATA"AS IS,"MAKES NO WARRANTIES REGARDING SAME, DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE SUITABILITY, QUALITY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, AND/OR COMPLETENESS OF THE ICE BOFAML INDICES OR ANY DATA INCLUDED IN, RELATED TO, OR DERIVED THEREFROM, ASSUMES NO LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR USE, AND DOES NOT SPONSOR, ENDORSE, OR RECOMMEND ARES MANAGEMENT, OR ANY OF ITS PRODUCTS OR SERVICES. REF: AM-00176

Overview of Ares Management

With approximately $131 billion in assets under management, Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative asset manager with three distinct but complementary investment groups

Profile Founded: 1997 AUM: $131bn Employees: 1,000+ Investment Professionals: ~410 Global Offices: 18 Direct Institutional Relationships: ~900 Listing: NYSE-Market Capitalization: $5bn

NOTE: As of December 31, 2018. AUM amounts include funds managed by Ivy Hill Asset Management, L.P., a wholly owned portfolio company of Ares Capital Corporation and registered investment adviser. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Long Track Record of Consistent Investment Performance

Consistent and Attractive Performance Across Our Funds

Credit Private Equity Real Estate AUM: $95.9 billion AUM: $23.5 billion AUM: $11.3 billion Annualized time weighted returns except ACE II and III Gross annualized IRR since inception(1) Gross annualized IRRs since inception except ACRE which is which are gross IRRs since inception and ARCC which is a current dividend yield(1) 29% 17%

net return(1)

20% 19%

19%

12%

13%

10%

9%

9% 7%

3%

SMA ClientB (2) High Yield

Sub-Advised(2)Client AACE II(3)ARCC(4)ACE III E.U. and U.S. Direct Lending

(5)

USPF IVEIF V Infrastructure and Power

ACOF IVACOF III Corp. Private Equity

ACRE RE Debt

EPEP II(2) EF IV(3) E.U. RE Private Equity

NET PERFORMANCE RETURNS. Credit: 3% for SMA Client B, 7% for Sub-Advised Client A, 8% for ACE II and 13% for ACE III.Private Equity: 5% for USPF IV, 6% for EIF V, 12% for ACOF IV and 21% for ACOF III.Real Estate:17% for EPEP II and 15% for EF IV. Returns shown for ACE II are of its USD feeder fund, and for ACE III its EU feeder fund. Returns for EF IV are of its USD parallel fund.

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. AUM and Returns as of December 31, 2018 unless otherwise noted. Reflects performance of certain funds at Ares within strategies with more than $2 billion of AUM.Please see slide 32 for information about Ares' significant funds. Return information presented may not reflect actual returns earned by investors in the applicable fund. ARCC is a publicly traded vehicle.

Ares Investment Thesis

High growth financial services company well-positioned to deliver attractive shareholder returns byexecuting on a straightforward business model

Leading Platform

✓Global and scaled investingpresence with unique originationcapability

✓Three complementary businesses drive synergies

✓Long track record of demonstrated investment performance

✓Continuity of management and investment professionals

✓Broad, supportive and growing investor base

Stable and Diversified Model

✓High-quality and diverserevenues primarily compromised of management fees

✓Dividend supported by stable and growing fee related earnings

✓Consistent management fee growth through cycles

✓Long-lived, locked-up capital

✓Scalable model facilitates operating margin expansion

Compelling Growth Story