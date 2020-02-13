Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ares Management Corporation    ARES

ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(ARES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ares Management : Retired Ares Co-Founder John Kissick Steps Down from the Ares Management Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:02am EST

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”) announced today that John Kissick, now a retired Co-Founder of Ares, is stepping down from the Ares Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Kissick was a Co-Founder of Ares in 1997, and for the next nearly two decades, he helped lead the firm as a Partner and by serving on Ares’ Management Committee as well as several of the firm’s investment committees.

Prior to co-founding Ares, Mr. Kissick was an early builder of Drexel Burnham and Apollo Management. He co-founded Apollo Management, L.P. in 1990 during which time he oversaw and led its capital markets activities from 1990 until 1997, focusing on high yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt and other fixed income assets. Prior to 1990, Mr. Kissick was a Senior Executive Vice President of Drexel Burnham Lambert Inc., where he began in 1975, eventually heading its Corporate Finance Department.

Tony Ressler, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Ares, said, “There are so many impressive qualities and achievements that come to mind when describing John—his judgment in the investment world, his composure, his ability to keep his focus in rapidly changing markets and, of course, his uncanny sense to always see the big picture. While these professional accomplishments are noteworthy, they feel secondary to John’s true importance to me and to Ares over our 30-plus years of working together, dating back to 1985 when he hired me as an associate at Drexel. In short, Ares’ entire philosophy has been and will always be based on John’s view of how to build a great business: ‘just do what you think is the right thing’—not necessarily the most profitable, not necessarily the most creative—just what you think we’d all be most proud of.”

Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares, added, “We were incredibly grateful for John’s continued counsel as a member of the Board following his announced retirement. John’s commitment to integrity and persistent dedication to always doing the right thing has been imprinted on our firm and will always remain cornerstones for how we do business. We wish him and his family all the best in retirement.”

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management’s investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management’s global platform had $149 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2019 and employs approximately 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than 10 countries. Please visit www.aresmgmt.com for additional information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATIO
06:11aARES MANAGEMENT : Q4-2019 Earnings Presentation
PU
06:08aARES MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
06:04aARES MANAGEMENT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
06:02aARES MANAGEMENT : Retired Ares Co-Founder John Kissick Steps Down from the Ares ..
BU
06:01aARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : Appoints Kipp deVeer to the Board of Directors
BU
06:01aARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
02/11ARES MANAGEMENT : Provides $450 Million Credit Facility to Ag Resource Managemen..
BU
02/06ARES MANAGEMENT : Teiki Benveniste Appointed as Head of Ares Australia Managemen..
BU
02/05ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : Provides $350 Million Credit Facility to Southern ..
BU
02/05ARES MANAGEMENT : Acquires 2,900 Residential Units Across Germany
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 242 M
EBIT 2019 439 M
Net income 2019 169 M
Debt 2019 5 938 M
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 26,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
EV / Sales2019 8,53x
EV / Sales2020 6,45x
Capitalization 4 662 M
Chart ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ares Management Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 40,08  $
Last Close Price 40,63  $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Michael Robert McFerran Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Sandesh Hegde Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
David Benjamin Kaplan Director, Partner & Head-Ares Private Equity Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION13.84%4 662
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.12.35%42 767
LEGAL & GENERAL3.30%24 115
KKR & CO. INC.14.36%18 682
AMUNDI10.66%16 925
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-3.16%12 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group