News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bank of Korea Cuts Rate to Record Low

South Korea's central bank cut its base rate to a record low on Thursday, easing policy further to shield the trade-reliant economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

RBA's Lowe Less Downbeat on Australian Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe told a parliamentary committee on Covid-19 that the economy is now tracking somewhere between the central bank's earlier published central economic scenario and an upside scenario.

Two Chinese Tech Firms Prepare Hong Kong Listings

Two of China's most valuable U.S.-listed companies, NetEase and JD.com, are pushing ahead with multibillion-dollar share sales in Hong Kong as U.S. lawmakers raise pressure on Chinese companies listed in the U.S.

Japan Bank's Foray Into Risky U.S. Debt Leaves $3.7 Billion Hole

Norinchukin, which serves Japanese farmers and fishermen, was the biggest buyer of debt used to fund private-equity buyouts. It has taken a $3.7 billion hit and said it would stop investing in that market.

This Isn't Your Father's Corporate-Bond Market

Central banks and tracker funds have upended the way prices are set in the credit market, but the new system could be better for businesses.

The Stock Market and Consumer Sentiment Are Telling Different Stories

Stocks have rebounded dramatically off their March lows, while consumer sentiment is hovering near the lowest level in nearly a decade. The divergence is one of many realities investors are struggling to reconcile.

GPB Capital Hit With Fraud Complaint From Massachusetts

GPB Capital Holdings LLC faces civil fraud claims in Massachusetts, with regulators saying the firm made false statements to roughly 180 investors who put more than $14 million in its private-equity funds.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

SEC Fines Ares $1 Million for Compliance Failures

Ares Management has agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations that it bought stock in one of its portfolio companies while an Ares employee sat on that company's board and had access to inside information.

Justice Department Closes Insider-Trading Probes Into Three Senators

The inquiries had focused on stocks trades made shortly before the coronavirus market turmoil, but a related investigation into Sen. Richard Burr (R., N.C.) is continuing, according to people familiar with the matter.