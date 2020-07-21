Valet Living : Acquires Midland-Odessa Family-Owned Extreme Waste Concepts

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announced the acquisition of family-owned, local business Extreme Waste Concepts. The Midland-Odessa- based company provides doorstep trash collection amenity services for its clients and residents in multifamily communities.

Owned by Bridget Cress, Extreme Waste Concepts is recognized as a woman-owned, limited liability corporation. Cress runs the business with her husband and co-owner, John Scott George.

"Being a female-owned business has its challenges," said Cress. "When I chose to sell our company, we looked for a reliable and honest buyer. Valet Living has made the acquisition seamless as well as timely. With professionalism from the beginning until the end, I have no doubt that our clients are in good hands."

The new Extreme Waste Concepts communities will join Valet Living's strong base of active clients in the Midland-Odessa market along with the 1.5 million apartment homes across the U.S. who receive standard-setting amenity services in the multifamily space.

"In the midst of a global pandemic, Valet Living is thriving and growing as shown by our third and latest acquisition of Extreme Waste Concepts," said Shawn Handrahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valet Living. "We are excited to welcome the Midland-Odessa clients and residents to our portfolio and offer them the excellent service they are accustomed to, paired with innovative technology options."

To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.valetliving.com.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.5 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

Contact:

Nikita Bhappu

(813) 331-0680

nikita.bhappu@valetliving.com





View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valet-living-acquires-midland-odessa-family-owned-extreme-waste-concepts-301097272.html

SOURCE Valet Living