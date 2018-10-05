Ares Management, L.P. : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE:ARES) announced today that it will report
earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Thursday,
November 1, 2018 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.
Ares Management, L.P. will hold its webcast/conference call on the same
day at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its third quarter 2018
financial results.
All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the
live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home
page of the Investor Resources section of our website at http://www.aresmgmt.com.
Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.
Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing (888)
317-6003. International callers can access the conference call by
dialing +1 (412) 317-6061. All callers will need to enter the
Participant Elite Entry Number 6010428 followed by the # sign and
reference “Ares Management, L.P.” once connected with the operator. All
callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that
name and company information can be collected. For interested parties,
an archived replay of the call will be available through December 1,
2018 (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing (877) 344-7529 and to
international callers by dialing +1 (412) 317-0088. For all replays,
please reference conference number 10124524. An archived replay will
also be available through December 1, 2018 on a webcast link located on
the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website.
About Ares Management, L.P.
Ares Management, L.P. is a publicly traded, leading global alternative
asset manager with approximately $121.4 billion of assets under
management as of June 30, 2018 and 18 offices in the United States,
Europe, Asia and Australia. Since its inception in 1997, Ares has
adhered to a disciplined investment philosophy that focuses on
delivering strong risk-adjusted investment returns throughout market
cycles. Ares believes each of its three distinct but complementary
investment groups in Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate is a market
leader based on assets under management and investment performance. Ares
was built upon the fundamental principle that each group benefits from
being part of the greater whole. For more information, visit www.aresmgmt.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements”
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or
financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future
performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and
uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including
those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Ares Management, L.P. undertakes no duty to update
any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference
call.
