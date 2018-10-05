Ares Management, L.P. : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018

Log in
10/05/2018 | 12:31pm CEST

Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE:ARES) announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Thursday, November 1, 2018 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Ares Management, L.P. will hold its webcast/conference call on the same day at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its third quarter 2018 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at http://www.aresmgmt.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 317-6061. All callers will need to enter the Participant Elite Entry Number 6010428 followed by the # sign and reference “Ares Management, L.P.” once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available through December 1, 2018 (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing (877) 344-7529 and to international callers by dialing +1 (412) 317-0088. For all replays, please reference conference number 10124524. An archived replay will also be available through December 1, 2018 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website.

About Ares Management, L.P.

Ares Management, L.P. is a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $121.4 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2018 and 18 offices in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Since its inception in 1997, Ares has adhered to a disciplined investment philosophy that focuses on delivering strong risk-adjusted investment returns throughout market cycles. Ares believes each of its three distinct but complementary investment groups in Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate is a market leader based on assets under management and investment performance. Ares was built upon the fundamental principle that each group benefits from being part of the greater whole. For more information, visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Management, L.P. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference call.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 125 M
EBIT 2018 408 M
Net income 2018 332 M
Debt 2018 2 664 M
Yield 2018 5,10%
P/E ratio 2018 13,75
P/E ratio 2019 10,63
EV / Sales 2018 6,64x
EV / Sales 2019 4,92x
Capitalization 4 803 M
Chart ARES MANAGEMENT LP
Duration : Period :
Ares Management LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARES MANAGEMENT LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 27,4 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Arougheti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antony Peter Ressler Executive Chairman
Michael Robert McFerran Chief Operating & Financial Officer & Partner
Ann Yee-Kono Chief Information & Risk Officer, Partner
Sandesh Hegde Chief Technology Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARES MANAGEMENT LP9.85%4 803
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP17.71%45 356
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP5.59%26 946
KKR & CO INC31.53%22 960
LEGAL & GENERAL-5.01%20 123
AMUNDI-8.56%14 987
