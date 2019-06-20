Log in
ARGAN, INC.

AGX
06/20 04:00:16 pm
40.73 USD   -0.97%
Argan, Inc. : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

06/20/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable July 31, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 23, 2019.

About Argan, Inc.

Argan’s primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry including the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services, and The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 444 M
EBIT 2020 26,6 M
Net income 2020 23,6 M
Finance 2020 436 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,42
P/E ratio 2021 8,70
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,80x
Capitalization 643 M
Technical analysis trends ARGAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 61,0 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer H. Bosselmann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Hibbert Watson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
William F. Leimkuhler Independent Director
Champ Mitchell Independent Director
James W. Quinn Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGAN, INC.10.04%725
VINCI28.69%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION1.05%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.70%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-1.22%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.01%20 495
