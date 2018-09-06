Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  ArGEN-X    ARGX   NL0010832176

ARGEN-X (ARGX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

arGEN X : argenx doses first patient in global Phase 3 registration trial of efgartigimod

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 07:07am CEST

September 06, 2018

Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium - argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the dosing of the first patient in a global Phase 3 registration trial of efgartigimod (ARGX-113) in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

'The dosing of the first patient represents an important milestone in advancing efgartigimod towards registration with the hopes of providing more therapeutic options for gMG patients globally. With planned enrollment of 150 patients, this will be the broadest trial of its kind in gMG, and the first to address both acetylcholine receptor (AChR) autoantibody positive as well as AChR autoantibody negative patients like those with MuSK MG,' commented Nicolas Leupin, CMO of argenx. 'Our Phase 2 results in gMG demonstrated rapid and sustained benefits in disease scores, correlating with a fast and deep reduction of auto-antibodies and a favorable tolerability profile, which we will continue to study in the Phase 3 trial.'

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial will enroll approximately 150 patients with gMG in North America, Europe and Japan. The global Phase 3 trial will evaluate the efficacy of a 10 mg/kg intravenous (IV) dose of efgartigimod over a 26-week period. The company expects to enroll AChR autoantibody positive patients and also AChR autoantibody negative patients whose disease is driven primarily by MuSK and LRP4 autoantibodies. The decision to include both patient subgroups results from the significant IgG reductions seen across all four IgG isotypes in the Phase 2 MG trial and the Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial. Patients in the Phase 3 clinical trial will be able to roll over into an open-label extension trial for a period of one year. The primary endpoint of the trial is efficacy as assessed by the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) score and secondary and other endpoints include additional efficacy, safety, tolerability, quality of life and impact on normal daily activities measures.

In the Phase 2 clinical trial of efgartigimod in gMG, data showed clinical improvement of efgartigimod over placebo results through the entire 11-week duration of the trial. Efgartigimod was well-tolerated in all patients, with most adverse events (AEs) characterized as mild and deemed unrelated to the study drug. No serious or severe AEs were reported.

About argenx

argenx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe auto-immune diseases and cancer. The company is focused on developing product candidates with the potential to be either first-in-class against novel targets or best-in-class against known, but complex, targets in order to treat diseases with a significant unmet medical need. argenx's ability to execute on this focus is enabled by its suite of differentiated technologies. The SIMPLE AntibodyTM Platform, based on the powerful llama immune system, allows argenx to exploit novel and complex targets, and its three complementary Fc engineering technologies are designed to expand the therapeutic index of its product candidates.

www.argenx.com

For further information, please contact:

Joke Comijn, Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations (EU)

+32 (0)477 77 29 44

+32 (0)9 310 34 19

info@argenx.com

Beth DelGiacco, VP Investor Relations (US)

+1 518 424 4980

bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Forward-looking Statements

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements.' These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'will,' or 'should,' and include statements argenx makes concerning the intended results of its strategy and argenx's advancement of, and anticipated clinical development and regulatory milestones and plans, including the timing of planned clinical trials and expected data readouts, related to efgartigimod. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. argenx's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including argenx's expectations regarding its the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, preclinical and clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements; argenx's reliance on collaborations with third parties; estimating the commercial potential of argenx's product candidates; argenx's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technologies and drugs; argenx's limited operating history; and argenx's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in argenx's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in argenx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC as well as subsequent filings and reports filed by argenx with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. argenx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

arGEN-X NV published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 05:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARGEN-X
07:07aARGEN X : argenx doses first patient in global Phase 3 registration trial of efg..
PU
07:01aARGEN X : argenx doses first patient in global Phase 3 registration trial of efg..
GL
07:01aARGEN X : argenx doses first patient in global Phase 3 registration trial of efg..
AQ
08/30ARGEN X : argenx receives feedback from Japan`s PMDA on Phase 3 clinical trial a..
AQ
08/29ARGEN X : argenx receives feedback from Japan’s PMDA on Phase 3 clinical t..
PU
08/29ARGEN X : argenx receives feedback from Japan's PMDA on Phase 3 clinical trial a..
GL
08/22AbbVie doubles down on cancer project with biotech group Argenx
RE
08/22ARGEN X : argenx announces that AbbVie has exercised its exclusive option to lic..
GL
08/22argenx announces that AbbVie has exercised its exclusive option to license AR..
GL
08/09ARGEN X : argenx to Present at 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Argenx receives feedback on Phase 3 clinical trial for efgartigimod in genera.. 
08/22Principia Biopharma Begins U.S. IPO Effort 
08/22AbbVie exercises its exclusive option to license ARGX-115 
08/22Argenx up 4% premarket on license of ARGX-115 to AbbVie 
08/05argenx SE (ARGX) CEO Tim Van Hauwermeiren on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 49,1 M
EBIT 2018 -68,2 M
Net income 2018 -51,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 53,5x
Capi. / Sales 2019 63,1x
Capitalization 2 625 M
Chart ARGEN-X
Duration : Period :
arGEN-X Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARGEN-X
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 93,1 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim van Hauwermeiren Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter K. M. Verhaeghe Chairman
R. Keith Woods Chief Operating Officer
Eric Castaldi CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Hans J. W. de Haard Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGEN-X54.04%3 084
GILEAD SCIENCES4.03%96 305
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.25%46 847
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.24%42 875
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.56.15%11 386
GENMAB5.64%10 392
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.