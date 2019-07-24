Log in
Norsemont II Receives Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Argentum Silver

07/24/2019 | 10:50am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2019) - Argentum Silver Corp. (TSXV: ASL) ("Argentum") is pleased to announce that the requisite approval by shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Norsemont II Resources Corp. ("Norsemont") has been obtained at the special meeting of shareholders of Norsemont held on June 23, 2019 in connection with the acquisition by Argentum of all the issued and outstanding securities of Norsemont in exchange for common shares in the capital of Argentum (the "Transaction"). At the meeting, a special resolution approving the Transaction was approved by 100% of the votes cast by shareholders of Norsemont present in person or by proxy.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to several conditions, including TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") final acceptance and completion of due diligence. In connection therewith, Norsemont is currently preparing a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for the Cochavara Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and its audited financial statements in order to satisfy the filing requirements of the TSXV.

There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Trading in the securities of Argentum should be considered speculative.

About Argentum Silver Corp.

Argentum Silver is a junior mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV under the stock symbol ASL. Argentum hold 80% interest in the Vanadium Ridge Property located at the southern end of the Quesnel Trough 50 km north of Kamloops, British Columbia. The property consists of 20 mining claims covering 2,151 hectares near the town of Barrière. The project hosts vanadium-rich magnetite mineralization in seams and pods in altered ultramafic to intermediate intrusive rocks which form a portion of a large Late Triassic Poison Creek diorite intrusion complex. The near-surface exposure of vanadiferous magnetite is an attractive exploration target that may not require chemical processing for the liberation of a magnetite concentrate. Argentum feels it is a good entry into what is becoming one of the most sought-after commodities in the battery-metal sector.

For more information contact:

Gary Nassif, President & CEO
416-855-9304
gnassif@argentumsilvercorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Argentum believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46486


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Gary J. Nassif President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Neville Fairbairn Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Balderson Director
Albert Contardi Director
David Donato Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGENTUM SILVER CORP46.67%5
BHP GROUP LTD21.47%139 442
BHP GROUP PLC23.67%139 442
RIO TINTO29.45%102 147
RIO TINTO LIMITED30.95%102 147
ANGLO AMERICAN29.33%39 530
