argenx : 2020 AGM Agenda

ARGENX SE
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 12 MAY 2020
AGENDA
-
Opening
-
Report on the 2019 financial year (discussion item)
-
Adoption of the new remuneration policy (voting item)
-
Advisory vote to approve the 2019 remuneration report (advisory non-bindingvoting item)
-
Discussion and adoption of the 2019 universal registration document also serving as our annual report and annual accounts:
-
-
Discussion of the 2019 universal registration document also serving as our annual report (discussion item)
-
Adoption of the 2019 annual accounts (voting item)
-
Corporate governance statement (discussion item)
-
Allocation of losses of the Company in the financial year 2019 to the retained earnings of the Company (voting item)
-
Proposal to release the members of the board of directors from liability for their respective duties carried out in the financial year 2019 (voting item)
-
Re-appointmentof Pamela Klein as non-executive director to the board of directors of the Company (voting item)
-
Authorization of the board of directors to grant rights to subscribe for shares in the capital of the Company up to a maximum of 4% of the outstanding capital at the date of the general meeting, pursuant to, and within the limits of, the argenx option plan, for a period of 18 months from the annual general meeting and to limit or exclude statutory pre-emptive rights, if any (voting item)
-
Authorization of the board of directors to issue shares and grant rights to subscribe for shares in the share capital of the Company up to a maximum of 10% of the outstanding capital at the date of the general meeting, for a period of 18 months from the annual general meeting and to limit or exclude statutory pre-emptive rights, if any (voting item)
-
Authorization of the board of directors to issue additional shares in the share capital of the company up to a maximum of 10% of the outstanding share capital at the date of the general meeting (in addition to the authorizations under 7 and 8), for a period starting on the date of this general meeting and ending on 31 December 2020, for the purpose of a possible public offering of such shares and to limit or exclude statutory pre-emptive rights, if any (voting item)
-
Appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as statutory auditor for the 2020 financial year (voting item)
-
Any other business, announcements or questions
-
End of the annual general meeting
All shareholders are requested to attend the meeting.
Breda, 27 March 2020
Board of Directors argenx SE
