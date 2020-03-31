argenx : 2020 AGM Agenda

ARGENX SE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 12 MAY 2020

AGENDA

Opening

Report on the 2019 financial year ( discussion item )

Adoption of the new remuneration policy ( voting item )

Advisory vote to approve the 2019 remuneration report (advisory non-binding voting item )

Discussion and adoption of the 2019 universal registration document also serving as our annual report and annual accounts:

Discussion of the 2019 universal registration document also serving as our annual report ( discussion item ) Adoption of the 2019 annual accounts ( voting item ) Corporate governance statement ( discussion item ) Allocation of losses of the Company in the financial year 2019 to the retained earnings of the Company ( voting item ) Proposal to release the members of the board of directors from liability for their respective duties carried out in the financial year 2019 ( voting item )

Re-appointment of Pamela Klein as non-executive director to the board of directors of the Company ( voting item )

Authorization of the board of directors to grant rights to subscribe for shares in the capital of the Company up to a maximum of 4% of the outstanding capital at the date of the general meeting, pursuant to, and within the limits of, the argenx option plan, for a period of 18 months from the annual general meeting and to limit or exclude statutory pre-emptive rights, if any ( voting item )

Authorization of the board of directors to issue shares and grant rights to subscribe for shares in the share capital of the Company up to a maximum of 10% of the outstanding capital at the date of the general meeting, for a period of 18 months from the annual general meeting and to limit or exclude statutory pre-emptive rights, if any ( voting item )

Authorization of the board of directors to issue additional shares in the share capital of the company up to a maximum of 10% of the outstanding share capital at the date of the general meeting (in addition to the authorizations under 7 and 8), for a period starting on the date of this general meeting and ending on 31 December 2020, for the purpose of a possible public offering of such shares and to limit or exclude statutory pre-emptive rights, if any ( voting item )

Appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as statutory auditor for the 2020 financial year ( voting item )

Any other business, announcements or questions