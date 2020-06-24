Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 06/24 10:42:37 am
199.95 EUR   -2.27%
argenx : Announces Positive Topline Phase 3 ADAPT Trial Results

06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium

  • Trial met primary endpoint (p ˂0.0001)
  • Well-tolerated; safety profile comparable to placebo
  • Biologics License Application on track to be submitted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration by end of 2020
  • Conference call scheduled for today, May 26, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EDT (2:30 p.m. CEST)

Disclaimer

arGEN-X SE published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 80,6 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
Net income 2020 -400 M -451 M -451 M
Net cash 2020 967 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 618 M 10 898 M 10 841 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 107x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends ARGENX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 216,80 €
Last Close Price 204,60 €
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim van Hauwermeiren Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter K. M. Verhaeghe Chairman
R. Keith Woods Chief Operating Officer
Eric Castaldi CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Hans J. W. de Haard Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARGENX SE42.48%10 898
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.50%94 141
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS35.10%76 694
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS67.46%63 853
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.41.46%30 424
GENMAB A/S47.28%21 647
