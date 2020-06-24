argenx : Positive Topline Phase 3 ADAPT Trial Results

Efgartigimod in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Efgartigimod Showed Robust Benefit For Patients With gMG

• Statistically significant and clinically meaningfulimprovement in MG-ADL

• Fast and deep responses

• Potential for individualized dosing

• Safety & tolerability profile comparable to placebo

gMG is a Chronic and Debilitating Autoimmune Disease

*Progression to gMG may be less with early immunosuppressive treatment

85% of people with MG progress* to generalized MG within 18 months

Up to 20% of patients experience a life-threatening myasthenic crisis (severe respiratory failure)

High need for safe & efficacious medication

1. Grob et al. Muscle Nerve 2008;37:141-9; 2. Jacob. Eur Neurol Rev 2018;13:18−20; 3. Wendell. Neurohospitalist 2011;1:16-22, 4. Gilhus. N Engl J Med 2016;375:2570-81

IgG Auto-Antibodies Drive Myasthenia Gravis

Efgartigimod is Designed to Eliminate Auto-Antibodies