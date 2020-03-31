argenx : announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020

March 31, 2020

Breda, the Netherlands - argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that an annual general meeting of shareholders will be held at 10:00 a.m. CET on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands.

The shareholders and all other persons with meeting rights are invited to attend the annual general meeting of shareholders.

The formal notice of convocation (including information on attending the meeting in person or by proxy, requirements for notification and registration for the meeting and regarding the e-voting system) is available on the Company's website www.argenx.com and on www.abnamro.com/evoting.

In light of the evolving outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus) and the recent measures imposed by the Dutch government, we would like to emphasize and encourage to use the possibility of voting by (electronic) proxy as referred to in the convocation. To ensure that as many shareholders as possible are able to attend the general meeting, the Company will provide a live audio-webcast of the general meeting.

Agenda

The full agenda for the meeting as well as all ancillary documents relevant for the meeting are available via the argenx website and are also available for inspection at the argenx offices. A free copy thereof may also be obtained by e-mailing annualmeeting@argenx.com.

In addition to recurrent items on the agenda, such as the discussion and adoption of the 2019 Annual Accounts and the discharge of the directors for their duties performed in 2019 and the authorisation of the Board of Directors to issue shares and to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights in relation thereto, the following items, amongst others, are proposed:

Authorization of the Board of Directors to grant options (rights to subscribe for shares) up to a maximum of 4% of the outstanding capital;

Approval of the updated and amended remuneration policy and approval of the 2019 remuneration report;

Re-appointment of Pamela Klein as a non-executive director to the Board of Directors; and

Appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. for the 2020 financial year.

Forward-looking Statements

