argenx : announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

Breda, the Netherlands - argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that an annual general meeting of shareholders will be held at 10:00 a.m. CET on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands.

The shareholders and all other persons with meeting rights are invited to attend the annual general meeting of shareholders.

The formal notice of convocation (including information on attending the meeting in person or by proxy, requirements for notification and registration for the meeting and regarding the e-voting system) is available on the Company's website www.argenx.com and on www.abnamro.com/evoting.

In light of the evolving outbreak of Covid-19 (coronavirus) and the recent measures imposed by the Dutch government, we would like to emphasize and encourage to use the possibility of voting by (electronic) proxy as referred to in the convocation. To ensure that as many shareholders as possible are able to attend the general meeting, the Company will provide a live audio-webcast of the general meeting.

Agenda
The full agenda for the meeting as well as all ancillary documents relevant for the meeting are available via the argenx website and are also available for inspection at the argenx offices. A free copy thereof may also be obtained by e-mailing annualmeeting@argenx.com.

In addition to recurrent items on the agenda, such as the discussion and adoption of the 2019 Annual Accounts and the discharge of the directors for their duties performed in 2019 and the authorisation of the Board of Directors to issue shares and to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights in relation thereto, the following items, amongst others, are proposed:

  • Authorization of the Board of Directors to grant options (rights to subscribe for shares) up to a maximum of 4% of the outstanding capital;

  • Approval of the updated and amended remuneration policy and approval of the 2019 remuneration report;

  • Re-appointment of Pamela Klein as a non-executive director to the Board of Directors; and

  • Appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. for the 2020 financial year.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company developing antibody-based medicines for patients suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. By translating immunology breakthroughs into innovative drug candidates, argenx is building a world-class portfolio of first-in-class antibodies in both early and late clinical-stages of development. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune indications and cusatuzumab in hematological malignancies in collaboration with Janssen, along with advancing earlier stage assets within its therapeutic franchises.

www.argenx.com

For further information, please contact:

Beth DelGiacco, Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 518 424 4980

bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Joke Comijn, Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations (EU)

+32 (0)477 77 29 44

+32 (0)9 310 34 19

info@argenx.com

Forward-looking Statements

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements.' These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'will,' or 'should' and include statements argenx makes concerning its annual meeting and related plans and the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. argenx's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including argenx's expectations regarding its the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, preclinical and clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements; argenx's reliance on collaborations with third parties; estimating the commercial potential of argenx's product candidates; argenx's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technologies and drugs; argenx's limited operating history; and argenx's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in argenx's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in argenx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC as well as subsequent filings and reports filed by argenx with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. argenx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

arGEN-X NV published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 05:07:01 UTC
