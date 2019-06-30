PRESS RELEASE

ARGEX TITANIUM STARTS EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT LAC BRULE

MONTREAL, Québec - February 7, 2019 - Argex Titanium Inc. (TSX: RGX) ("Argex") is pleased to announce that it has mandated ASDR Canada Inc. to conduct exploration at its 100% owned Lac Brûlé property, located 64 km from Labrieville, on Quebec's North Shore, near the Hydro-QuebecBersimis 2 power plant site. The anomaly is located approximately 700m from the road.

The geologists from ASDR Canada intersected at least two massive hemo-ilmenite lenses last year and some of the highlight intercepts were (see press release of April 19, 2018):

Block A southern extension include:

35.8% TiO2 and 0.37% V205 over 28.2 meters from DDH LB-18-32

LB-18-32 35.02% TiO2 and 0.37% V205 over 20.7 meters from DDH LB-18-26

Since then, Argex has increased the property by 32 claims for a total of 97 claims for a total area of 5,435 hectares to protect other undiscovered anomalies close to the ones already identified.

This year's program will be conducted in two phases over the coming months. The first phase is dedicated to defining the anomaly discovered in 2018 in more details in order to identify the physical limits of the hemo-ilmenite lenses, by drilling 800 m of Diamond Drill Holes (DDH) equivalent of up to 16 exploration holes to cover the total 2.4 km length of the anomaly and to determine its boundaries. The second phase, once the extensions are well identified, will be to conduct more drilling in order to define the resource.

Core samples from Lac Brûlé have been tested for composition as well as in the Argex labs for processing to Titanium Dioxide, and its properties are interesting for both ore use and incorporation into the Argex process as feed. The latest mandate is to further define the extent of the deposit and to evaluate compositions of core samples from expanded exploration drilling patterns.

"This property which is conveniently located near power and transportation facilities has already demonstrated evidence of significant mineral deposits from the 2018 work. We have contracted to pursue further exploration in order to determine the extent of the lenses at Lac Brûlé and the eventual commercial impact of this asset for Argex going forward" said Mr. Mazen Alnaimi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Louis Caron, P.Geo, a consultant to Argex, is the Qualified Person for the Lac Brûlé property under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for the technical contents of this news release, and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.